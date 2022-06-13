Rock Creek flood roars down streets of Red Lodge

RED LODGE – Runoff from rain falling atop five feet of snow in the Beartooth Mountains over the weekend turned Rock Creek into a torrent early Monday morning, forcing dozens of residents from their homes and closing secondary highways.

Over the top of the mountains, Yellowstone National Park closed all five of its entrances to deal with the unprecedented high water threatening bridges and roads.

Kristan Apodaca stood across the street from the washed out 19th Street bridge in downtown Red Lodge wiping away tears as she talked on her cellphone.

“That bridge I literally drove yesterday,” she said. “My mom drove it at 3 (a.m.) before it was washed out.”

The tears fell for her grandmother's house, now flooded. Grandma Anne Woodruff died in March and the house was just listed for sale.

“It was their last dream home because my grandfather found out he had pancreatic cancer,” Apodaca said.

The log cabin was built in the early 2000s on the banks of Rock Creek, a special place to Apodaca and her family. Her husband proposed to her in the now-flooded Rotary Park where a memorial bench had been erected in her grandfather’s memory.

“I am sixth-generation, this is our home,” she said.

Apodaca’s Joliet home was flooded in the big water year of 2011.

“That was nothing like this though,” she said. “We’ve never seen this.”

Torrential

Across from Apodaca the sounds of rushing water and boulders rolling unseen down the swollen chocolate milk-colored channel reverberated in the narrow valley. The fallen bridge diverted half the creek down Broadwater Avenue, the town’s main drag, for several blocks. Caught in the creek’s deluge from both sides was the Rocky Fork Inn. Water tore away and bent the garage doors as insulation and siding was also swept loose by waterborne trees smashed against the structure. A refrigerator, it's door gone, floated down the street.

Nearby, neighbors used sand to route rivulets away from a home and everywhere friends, tourists and neighbors stood gawking and marveling at the unparalleled flows and destruction.

Cars left parked in one lot had trees and branches piled against their upstream side while a 3-foot wave roiled next to a school crossing sign in front of a restored Victorian home, its American flag waving in the cool breeze.

Rock Creek peaked at more than 2,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) sometime early Monday before the stream gauge was torn loose. The previous record high flow on the creek was 1,320 cfs in 1935. Normally, the creek is at about 500 cfs this time of year.

“A disaster declaration is forthcoming," a spokesperson for Governor Gianforte said in an email response to Lee Montana’s State News Bureau. "The state will continue to coordinate closely with local authorities.”

Wake up

Residents Bill and Lee Cooper were awakened at 1:30 a.m. by someone pounding on the door of their home on Platt Avenue South urging them to evacuate. With the power out, they quickly got dressed in the dark and grabbed medications, cellphones, their wallets and passports before hopping in their pickup and driving away from their home built in 1912 by Finnish miners.

“Some people are really upset,” Lee said, sitting in their truck at the Carbon County Fairgrounds where the American Red Cross was setting up an emergency shelter to house and feed evacuees. “We’re not as upset because we’re hoping the main part of the house is dry.”

Their garage and guest house are probably soaked, however, and Bill worried his camper may have floated away.

“The main thing is him and me, we’re OK,” Lee said. “And our truck.”

Red Lodge resident John Clayton woke up at about 5 a.m. Monday when a neighbor pounded on his tenant’s door to move a car. Clayton lives at 13th Street West and Haggin Avenue near the creek.

“Thirteenth Street has become a new channel for Rock Creek,” Clayton said. “All the basements on my street have been flooded.”

Evacuated

Inside the Red Cross shelter, Denver residents Casey Wieland and Krista Stippelmans rested on a cot with their dog, Adeline, as they attempted to figure out their next move. They were supposed to be on the road back to the city, but had to leave their car behind at the condominium they were staying in at the Island at Rock Creek development.

The couple missed any notification to evacuate and only found out about the flooding after realizing the city had turned off the water. A Fish, Wildlife & Parks game warden hauled Wieland and Stipplemans out of the condo in the back of his pickup. Now they’re trying to figure out how to get back home.

“I guess we’re stuck here a few days,” Wieland said, noting his worries were nothing compared to those who had homes in the flood waters.

Forest

The flooding was extensive across south-central Montana following a cool, snowy spring that buried the high mountains in snow. Rain atop snow sent water cascading down every drainage between the Montana-Wyoming State line 100 miles northwest to Livingston and the Paradise Valley.

“It’s widespread,” said Ken Coffin, Beartooth District ranger for the Custer Gallatin National Forest. “We’re still getting reports from around the district.”

The Forest Service evacuated campgrounds up the Main Fork Rock Creek on Saturday night, Coffin said. The West Fork Rock Creek Road was closed to traffic for the next few days, and Coffin is worried the damage to roads and camping infrastructure will be extensive and costly.

“I’ve got to think it’s a one in 100- or 500-year event,” he said. “We’re discouraging anybody from coming here to recreate or looky-loos.”

City

The city’s water main was contaminated and temporarily shut off. The city’s public works department later turned it back on.

A shelter has been set up in the Gruell Building at the Carbon County Fairgrounds offering meals, drinks and cots. The hotline for information is 406-426-2425.

A similar rain on snow event in 2005 was responsible for washing out several sections of the Beartooth Scenic Byway, the highway that connects Red Lodge to Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance – a summer tourist lifeline. The washouts prompted an emergency construction project that cost millions but had the road reopened by the end of the same summer.

Last year in early June, a wildland fire threatened Red Lodge’s outskirts as drought gripped the state. So the town's residents have now seen fire and rain, to borrow a song lyric.

“Actually, last year we had more stuff put together because we were next on the (fire) evacuation list,” Lee Cooper said. “We should have left that stuff in place. But we weren’t thinking about floods.”

Bill Cooper said when they bought their house 15 years ago an engineer told him it was clear the home had never been flooded, so they were probably safe.

“Think again, I guess,” Bill said.

Many of the rivers in south-central to southeastern Montana are flowing above normal.

The Stillwater River on Monday was flowing at 19,200 cubic feet per second (cfs) and normally flows at this time of year at 3,270 cfs. The Yellowstone River at Billings hit 55,900 cfs and is usually around 24,000 cfs. The Clark’s Fork of the Yellowstone near Edgar was at 11,700 cfs and normally is closer to 3,580 cfs.

The highest Yellowstone streamflow at Billings was 76,000 cfs in 1997, according to U.S. Geological Survey.

In Red Lodge, Rock Creek peaked at more than 2,000 cfs before the gauge broke. The previous record high flow on the creek was 1,320 cfs in 1935.

Rain, snowpack

The flooding is due to the buildup of snow from the cold spring. In areas around Red Lodge, there was low precipitation rates from January through March. In April and May, the snowfall came fast, said Eric Larson, a hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Some sites around Red Lodge have 150% of their normal snowpack.

Beartooth Lake SNOTEL, a snow and weather monitoring site near Red Lodge, reported 50 inches of snowpack. That was equivalent to about 20 inches of rain, Larson explained, and the recent rainfall is causing that snow to melt faster than the land can handle.

The best case scenario to stop the flooding is cooler weather, he added. If the weather cools down, the rate of melt will slow, giving the river more time to recover.

Fishing access closed

Extreme flooding conditions are in effect in the upper Yellowstone and Gallatin river drainages, among others, according to a Facebook post from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

FWP staff are working to evacuate and close all fishing access sites on the upper Yellowstone River. Portions of Missouri Headwaters State Park are also closed. More information will be posted as it becomes available, FWP said. Flooding conditions pose significant safety hazards, especially to recreationists.

Flooding began Sunday

On Sunday, a broken irrigation ditch flooded Old Highway 10 between Park City and Columbus. The road flooded Sunday morning and remained closed as of that evening, according to the Montana Department of Transportation road conditions website.

There was no estimate of when the road would be passable.

Also, the Beartooth Pass was closed until further notice, the Carbon County Sheriff said. Highway 78 is closed between mile markers 19 and 21 due to damage to the bridge at Roscoe.

Last July, it was a wildfire that forced some evacuations around Red Lodge. The Robertson Draw fire burned more than 30,000 acres, scorching Mount Maurice, the sentinel peak rising behind downtown Red Lodge.

On Monday, there was also major flooding in the Paradise Valley. The Yellowstone River at the Corwin Springs gauge was at 49,400 cfs, about 3.5 feet higher than the highest flood stage set in 1918.

