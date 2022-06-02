 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockfall damages flow line to Madison Dam; road temporarily closed

Rockfall has damaged a flow line that services Madison Dam, causing a leak that prompted NorthWestern Energy to close the Ennis Lake Road in the canyon.

Water spray

Water can be seen shooting out from the hole punctured in the flow line by the boulder.

The large rock worked loose on Monday after heavy rainfall over Memorial Day weekend, the company announced in a press release. The boulder punctured the large flow line, leaking water across the roadway.

Heavy equipment, including a large crane, will be used to repair the line. The road is expected to reopen by Sunday.

The road provides access to Beartrap Canyon below Ennis Lake. That section of the Madison River is a popular whitewater boating in the spring. The road also accesses a hiking trail that skirts the Madison River below the dam.

