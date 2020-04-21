Rocky Mountain Bank contributes $100K for COVID-19 relief in Montana

Rocky Mountain Bank officials said Monday the bank is committing $100,000 to support four local community initiatives related to Montana’s COVID-19 crisis.
The Billings-based bank will make significant contributions to the Billings Food Bank, HRDC, Flathead Food Bank, and Family Promise of Gallatin Valley. This latest community outreach follows earlier announcements about the bank’s comprehensive COVID-19 response measures centered around financial relief for clients and employee safety.
“This is an unprecedented time for families and businesses across Montana,” said Tod Petersen, President and CEO of Rocky Mountain Bank. “Our employees, clients, and community continue to come together to help one another during this crisis. It has reinforced how fortunate we are to live and work in Montana.”
As the COVID-19 crisis persists, the demand for emergency meal services, shelter services, and related hardship services continues to surge. Rocky Mountain Bank has focused its contribution to support these growing needs.
Rocky Mountain Bank will contribute $40,000 to the Billings Food Bank. The organization provides more than 14 million pounds of food to local residents needing assistance every year. It also helps distribute blankets, quilts, hygiene kits, student lunches, and other essentials across the region. The nonprofit also operates the Fortin Café & Gift Shop and the Fortin Culinary Training Center. More information is at https://billingsfoodbank.com/.
“The Billings Food Bank is so appreciative of Rocky Mountain Bank’s gift during this unique time in our collective history,” said Sheryle Shandy, CEO of the Billings Food Bank.
