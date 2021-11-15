Rosendale announces Trump endorsement

Donald Trump has endorsed U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale's election to Montana's second House district.
Rosendale, a Republican elected to Montana's at-large House district in 2020, announced the endorsement Monday.
Trump made four Montana campaign stops for Rosendale in 2018 when the Republican was challenging incumbent U.S. Sen Jon Tester. Tester, a Democrat won the race.
The former president issued an announcement endorsing Rosendale for House in 2020. Trump has announced several endorsements through his Save America super PAC, which hadn't yet published one for Rosendale at press time.
A Rosendale press release quoted Trump as saying “Congressman Matt Rosendale is an America First Patriot who loves our Country and the beautiful State of Montana. He won big in 2020, after my Endorsement, and he will do it again in 2022 with this, even stronger Endorsement. Matt has strongly defended the Second Amendment, fought for Election integrity, believes in strong Borders, Law Enforcement, a strong Military, and supports our great veterans. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”
This is Trump's second endorsement of a Montana Republican candidate this year. In July, the former president endorsed Ryan Zinke for Montana's first House district. The timing of the endorsement served as pushback against Republican candidate Al Olszewski's self-branding as the Trump Republican in the District 1 primary.
Rosendale does have a Republican primary challenger. Charles Walking Child, of Helena, who previously ran for governor as an independent, filed paperwork for U.S. House on Oct. 19, but has made no official announcement.
Rosendale and Trump are co-defendants in a lawsuit accusing the two of illegal campaign coordination with the National Rifle Association in prior elections. The lawsuit was brought by Giffords, a nonprofit group founded by former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona. Giffords is focused on reducing gun violence.