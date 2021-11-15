Rosendale announces Trump endorsement

Donald Trump has endorsed U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale's election to Montana's second House district.

Rosendale, a Republican elected to Montana's at-large House district in 2020, announced the endorsement Monday.

Trump made four Montana campaign stops for Rosendale in 2018 when the Republican was challenging incumbent U.S. Sen Jon Tester. Tester, a Democrat won the race.

The former president issued an announcement endorsing Rosendale for House in 2020. Trump has announced several endorsements through his Save America super PAC, which hadn't yet published one for Rosendale at press time.

A Rosendale press release quoted Trump as saying “Congressman Matt Rosendale is an America First Patriot who loves our Country and the beautiful State of Montana. He won big in 2020, after my Endorsement, and he will do it again in 2022 with this, even stronger Endorsement. Matt has strongly defended the Second Amendment, fought for Election integrity, believes in strong Borders, Law Enforcement, a strong Military, and supports our great veterans. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”