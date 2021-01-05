Rosendale believes allegations of election fraud, will oppose some electors

Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale said Tuesday he will oppose the electors from some states because he believes allegations of voter fraud are credible, despite those claims being repeatedly disproven.
The remarks from Montana’s only representative in the U.S. House were issued in a morning press release that never stated which states’ electors Rosendale would refuse to recognize. He also never mentioned President Donald Trump, who is relying heavily on disproven election conspiracy theories while attempting to overturn his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.
A recorded phone call leaked over the weekend showed Trump asking the Georgia secretary of state to find enough votes to undo the president’s loss in the state.
Rosendale will join Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in calling for a 10-day audit of election returns. While giving credence to disproven voter fraud claims, the newly-sworn congressmen said he's actually restoring confidence in the process by calling for an investigation.
“All Americans have the right to a fair, secure election, and should be confident that the process ensures all legitimate ballots are counted, and all fraudulent ballots are rejected,” Rosendale said in his press release. “It’s sad that Democrats and their lackeys in the media are so blinded by partisan hatred for President Trump that they’re unable to live up to the precedent they have set and take appropriate action to safeguard our elections.”
In Georgia, where Trump requested a recount in November, ballots have been counted three times with Trump losing every time.
Rosendale did not name a single voter fraud claim he found credible, but rather said that “it is clear that there are widespread, credible allegations of fraud and irregularities in many states, and that these allegations have endangered the American people’s faith in our electoral process.”
Voter fraud conspiracies were reiterated in state politics in Montana as well Monday during the invocation ceremony of new Republican State Auditor Troy Downing, in which a reverend repeated claims of election fraud, the deep state and the called the COVID-19 pandemic a lie.
Downing, who invited the reverend to speak, later said he didn’t agree with the reverend’s remarks.