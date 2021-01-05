Rosendale believes allegations of election fraud, will oppose some electors

Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale said Tuesday he will oppose the electors from some states because he believes allegations of voter fraud are credible, despite those claims being repeatedly disproven.

The remarks from Montana’s only representative in the U.S. House were issued in a morning press release that never stated which states’ electors Rosendale would refuse to recognize. He also never mentioned President Donald Trump, who is relying heavily on disproven election conspiracy theories while attempting to overturn his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

A recorded phone call leaked over the weekend showed Trump asking the Georgia secretary of state to find enough votes to undo the president’s loss in the state.

Rosendale will join Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in calling for a 10-day audit of election returns. While giving credence to disproven voter fraud claims, the newly-sworn congressmen said he's actually restoring confidence in the process by calling for an investigation.

