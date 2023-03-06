U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale said he unwittingly posed for a photo with high profile members of the neo-Nazi movement last week walking between congressional hearings.

The photo taken March 1 in front of the Capitol, shows Rosendale posing with Ryan Sanchez, formerly of the white supremacist street-fighting gang Rise Above Movement and Greyson Arnold, a Nazi sympathizer and podcaster present at the Jan 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Arnold has called Adolf Hitler a “complicated historical figure.”

By week's end, the image was being widely circulated on social media, both on Twitter and Mastodon. The post was most often attributed to Vishal P. Singh, publisher of the website "VPS Reports, Civil Rights and Anti-Fascist News."

"I absolutely condemn and have zero tolerance for hate groups, hate speech, and violence. I did not take a meeting with these individuals,” Rosendale said in an email. “I was asked for a photo while walking between hearings, accommodating as I do for all photo requests, and was not aware of the individuals' identity or affiliation with these hate groups that stand in stark contrast to my personal beliefs."

In the photo, Sanchez appears to be wearing a WW-II era German officer trench coat.

The men posing aren’t low-profile. Arnold was the host of “Pure Politics” a YouTube program that interviewed GOP candidates and officials in the Pacific Northwest during the 2022 election.