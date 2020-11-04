Rosendale cruises to House victory

The federal races, in particular, were successfully nationalized by candidates and third-party political committees who framed the election as a choice between Montana candidates and the congressional Democrats, particularly House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Montana mailboxes were full of ads pairing Williams with Pelosi, and Gov. Steve Bullock with Schumer. Bullock, a three-time elected statewide office holder, lost by more than 30,000 votes to incumbent Sen. Steve Daines.

“I don’t know if we give credit to them, or just the fact that it was a presidential election race and so much oxygen is taken up by Trump that we probably had a more pro-Trump electorate this time around than we did two years ago,” said Jeremy Johnson, political science professor at Carroll College, “which probably explains why Kathleen Williams’ margin was worse this year than it was two years ago. It’s not like she ran a worse campaign, or that Rosendale ran a better campaign than Gianforte did two years ago. I think there were other factors going on, which is the nationalization, and with a very high turnout a more pro-Trump electorate.”