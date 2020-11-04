Rosendale cruises to House victory

Montana’s U.S. House race had been considered one of the more competitive open-seat races in the country, but when the votes came in it wasn’t close.
Republican Matt Rosendale finished with 56.2% of the total and a 72,922-vote advantage over Democrat Kathleen Williams, who received 43.7% of the vote. Williams had set fundraising records for a Montana Democrat running for the state’s at-large House seat, outraising Rosendale in the process.
In his victory announcement, Rosendale focused on an issue that had been viewed by Democrats as his weakness: health care.
“I know what Montanans are facing right now, and it’s not easy. We need to focus on getting the people of our state, and our nation, healthy again, and getting our economy back on track,” Rosendale said. “We need to focus on fixing our nation’s health care system, protecting pre-existing conditions, and providing quality, affordable care.”
A former state legislator and current state auditor, Rosendale has favored repealing the Affordable Care Act, but not returning to the way things were before ACA. Repeal was attempted unsuccessfully by Republican President Donald Trump when his party controlled both branches of Congress.
Williams had criticized Rosendale’s work as auditor for providing ACA alternatives that were cheaper on the front end, but offered less coverage.
She continued to express concern about the future of public health care in her concession speech, but said she wished Rosendale success in office and said all Montanans should.
“We must come together to fight for health care that works for all of us and an economy that gives every American the opportunity to craft and achieve their American dream, to protect what makes Montana special and to honor the sacrifice of our veterans,” Williams said.
Throughout the general election, the race was thought to be competitive, but favoring the Republican. Montana’s at-large House seat has been won by six different Republicans since 1996, with Democrats not really threatening to take the seat, which they last won in 1994.
Congressman Pat Williams, who is no relation to Kathleen Williams, held the seat from 1992 to 1996.
But Williams had come closer to winning in 2018 than any Democrat had previously. She won more than 47% of the vote in a loss to incumbent Rep. Greg Gianforte, who didn’t seek reelection and won Montana’s governor’s race Tuesday. Williams, a Bozeman conservationist, was the first Democrat to run for the office twice in recent years.
Rosendale’s margin of victory was unexpected, as were the margins up and down the ballot for Republicans who won every statewide race Tuesday, after winning all but one in 2016.
The federal races, in particular, were successfully nationalized by candidates and third-party political committees who framed the election as a choice between Montana candidates and the congressional Democrats, particularly House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Montana mailboxes were full of ads pairing Williams with Pelosi, and Gov. Steve Bullock with Schumer. Bullock, a three-time elected statewide office holder, lost by more than 30,000 votes to incumbent Sen. Steve Daines.
“I don’t know if we give credit to them, or just the fact that it was a presidential election race and so much oxygen is taken up by Trump that we probably had a more pro-Trump electorate this time around than we did two years ago,” said Jeremy Johnson, political science professor at Carroll College, “which probably explains why Kathleen Williams’ margin was worse this year than it was two years ago. It’s not like she ran a worse campaign, or that Rosendale ran a better campaign than Gianforte did two years ago. I think there were other factors going on, which is the nationalization, and with a very high turnout a more pro-Trump electorate.”
Two years ago, Rosendale challenged incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in the mid-terms. Trump was a big presence in race, making campaign stops in four Montana cities to support Rosendale and Rep. Gianforte. But that’s not the same as having the president on the ballot, Johnson said.
It has become harder for Democrats to localize races in order to avoid being linked to D.C. politics as they ask for votes from at least a few thousand Republican and independent voters. There aren’t enough Democratic voters to carry a candidate across the finish line without help.
The influence of the cable news and social media frames the political discussion as a national one for Montana voters, making it difficult for a Democratic candidate to campaign as independent from the party.
For Williams, that plea to voters included revealing that she voted for President Ronald Reagan as a young voter. She also promised to represent every Montanan, which members of her party have said has been missing from Montana’s one-person House delegation.
