Rosendale declared winner in U.S. House race

Republican Matt Rosendale has been declared the winner by the Associated Press in the race for Montana's lone U.S. House seat over Democrat Kathleen Williams.

With 76% of precincts reporting, Rosendale had 54.31% of the votes, a 41,931 vote advantage, to Williams' 45.96%.

"It's been a pleasure traveling our state and talking to voters about the issues that matter most to them and working to earn their trust, and their vote. It would be an honor to represent the people of Montana and we will continue to watch the results come in throughout the rest of the evening," Rosendale said at 10:30 p.m. "It is my sincere hope that the people of our state will see fit to allow me to represent them in Congress."

As the polls closed, Williams addressed the public on Facebook.

"I'm excited for the ballots to be counted, but as you know, we're used to this process taking some time to make sure every voice is heard," Williams said. " So please, hang in there with me, could be a late night."

The results were expected to seesaw throughout the night, but Rosendale was starting to pull away.