Rosendale: "Democrats raise false claims of national crisis"

Trump told the mob to march on Congress and cheer Republicans refusing to recognize the votes of several swing states that Trump lost. Congress had convened to certify the results of the Electoral College. The president was counting on those lawmakers and Pence to overturn the election and hand Trump a second term based on false allegations of election fraud. After people had died and the riot boiled over, Trump repeated his false claim the election was stolen from him and told the mob "Go home with love and in peace. Remember this day forever."

Several Republicans pledged to enable Trump by rejecting the election results of several states. Rosendale and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines were in the group vowing the reject the outcome. The lawmakers had sided with Trump in suggesting there was election fraud, but without ever offering a specific example. The Montana lawmakers still back fraud claims, despite election recounts in tightly contested races and dozens of failed lawsuits by Trump and his allies that failed to prove claims for fraud.