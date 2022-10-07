Rosendale dinged for opposing Ukraine aid

U.S. Rep Matt Rosendale drew criticism in a Thursday night debate after suggesting that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was President Joe Biden’s fault as Rosendale defended his opposition to aiding the war-torn country.

Challengers Penny Ronning, a Democrat, and Gary Buchanan, an Independent, said the Republican incumbent’s position on the war is an embarrassment to Montana. The debate was organized and televised by Montana PBS.

Rosendale has repeatedly voted against providing aid to the Ukrainians. The question that triggered the conversation was how much United States aid was enough.

“First, I think it's really important for everybody to understand that it is a tragic situation, that Russia invaded Ukraine and an unprovoked situation, and that there's, there's a lot of people that have lost their lives. And there's a lot of people that have been dislocated and forced to leave their country, their home. And we all feel bad for that. Unfortunately, and your number is not even close. There's been $70 billion worth of aid,” Rosendale said, correcting a moderator who counting just military aid, summed up the U.S. cost as more than $15 billion.

“Seventy billion dollars has already been sent to Ukraine, okay, to help in this effort. And at the same time that that's taking place, what we have to do is look back and see what led to this situation. And this is where consequences result from the elections, and leaders do matter,” Rosendale said. “And we had the Keystone XL (pipeline), which was cancelled on day one. We saw the Nord Stream II (pipeline) that was canceled soon there after, the sanctions that we had on that. We saw President Biden cancel the Iran deal, entered back into negotiations with them. And then we saw a terrible, terrible, flailed withdrawal from Afghanistan. All of those things is what empowered (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to go in and invade into Ukraine. And right now, we have 105,000 people that died in our own country. Last year from drug overdoses, the vast majority was from fentanyl. And that all came from Mexico, and for $8 billion. We can secure our own border, and I think that's what we need to do.”

Ronning and Buchanan framed the U.S. involvement in the war as necessary to avoid a much larger global crisis.

“Matt’s answers on Ukraine reaffirm why I filed,” Buchanan said. “I think we have to continue to fund it to accomplish the job. On nuclear weapons, I think that's the scariest part. I'm reminded the previous president, he tried to sandbag Ukraine. He tried to corrupt Ukraine as part of his work with (Ukraine President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. We need to not sandbag him, or attempt to corrupt him like the previous administration. We need to support them. I think the nuclear weapon thing has to be handled. And I think the military's being very careful how it's being handled. But the pro-Putin part of the Republican Party is enabling this guy, Putin, to threaten military weapons. We would have to do a proportionate response. God forbid what that would be. But I think we have to keep a very careful diplomatic and military eye on exactly what Putin has planned next for the world.”

Ronning accused Rosendale of oversimplifying the war.

“Matt, you absolutely need a history lesson. Feel bad about what's happened in Ukraine? We all feel bad. Children have been tortured. Entire cities have been devastated. Men and women have had their hands tied behind their back. And they have been tortured and slaughtered. graves were recently found. We all feel bad?” Ronning said. “No. That's not what we feel. We feel horrified. We feel mortified. And we feel like we have not been represented. You played blame and never gave an answer to the question. You blamed the Democrats, you blamed Biden. But I think you need to have a history lesson. First of all, on Keystone XL, Keystone XL was shut down by TransCanada. I think you need to have a history lesson on your votes.”

Ronning said the United State not only needed to help the Ukraine, but also help other allies not far from Russia. The United States needed to join forces with allies and continue a global response, as a global force, to the Russian invasion.

With absentee ballots scheduled for mailing Oct. 14, criticisms between the candidates have been sharper. Rosendale's position on Ukraine has been a sticking point, more so than his votes on Jan 6, 2021, to not recognize election outcomes in several states. The morning before the PBS debate the Washinton Post identified Montana as one of four states fielding only Republican election deniers on the ballot for U.S. House.

On the economy, Rosendale placed the causes for inflation directly on federal government spending, even taking a shot at the Payroll Protection Program, of PPP, a Trump-era injection of fully forgiven loans, which injected $1.8 billion into Montana business accounts in 2020.

“The top economists tell us that if the federal government continued to pump revenue into the economy when there wasn't the purchasing power available out there, that it was going to drive inflation rates up. And that's exactly what we saw happen,” Rosendale said. “This is not a mystery. Fortunately, just one of the pieces of legislation that was passed under the Democrat control over Congress, Senate and the White House was $1.9 trillion, which was supposed to have been for so-called COVID relief. The Inspector General just came out within the last 30 days, and identified $163 billion worth of waste and fraud, that they can't even account for. The PPP program, they found an additional $80 billion worth of waste and fraud. So combined together, you're looking at a quarter of a trillion dollars of waste and fraud that basically was fueling into the economy. The other big driving factor of inflation are the fuel prices, we can't ignore that. And the Biden administration dropped the fuel production, the crude oil production here domestically, by nearly 2 million barrels a day, we just saw OPEC come out and announced that they're going to reduce their production by 2 million barrels a day. But we're going to be talking about that later on. But our domestic production being reduced by that much driving the fuel prices up, the cost of fuel touches every single product, the freight to deliver those products. And that's another thing that's driving us inflation, that we have a plan on how to turn that around once Republicans gain control of Congress.”

Buchanan concurred that the federal spending was part of the problem though he noted that there were economic improvements, namely in shipping industry. A Billings investment adviser, Buchanan said Federal Reserve actions to raise interest rates and slow public spending would work over time.

“A few months ago, actually back when we filed, I filed, for office, the inflation was supposed to be transitory. The Fed literally thought it was transitory. Clearly, it's not. But I support the Fed. Those of us in business in the early 80s remember what 16 To 18% (mortgage rates) meant. I met a lady in Wibaux the other night who paid, in those years, 17% for her first mortgage. We cannot go there. So, the pain right now is something that we actually need to go through. It's very painful for our investment accounts, and for gas and everything else, but we have to avoid the Fed, and I'll get to the fiscal part of that in a moment. The Fed has to keep the brakes on so we do not fall into a stagflation environment or a period where rates actually, actually hurt the economy more than we do now. From a fiscal standpoint, I think both parties have missed the boat in terms of overspending. I think that there are a number of bills that have overstimulated the economy. I think we are in that period now. And we got to be very careful on the fiscal side, the spending side, not to make it worse. Spending is not the way to get out of this inflation cycle.”

Ronning framed the current economic crisis as dating back to policy decisions made in the 1990s.

“It really came about because of the bad policies, economic policies of the 1980s and 1990s. When we shipped so many of our jobs over to China,” Ronning said. “What we saw during the pandemic is that the Chinese government kept their workers and kept their population inside and locked away and isolated during the pandemic. And so, those workers weren't making a lot of the products that Americans need. And American manufacturing needs to actually produce the supplies that we need. We also had a backup in the supply chain. So, I think one of the things that Congress can do immediately, is to address that supply chain, we need to start moving those products from China to the United States, where our manufacturing can continue to progress. We also need to look at it long-term. The long-term is to bring jobs back to the United States. We bring blue collar jobs, industry jobs and manufacturing jobs back to the United States and invest in the American workforce and in the American productivity.”