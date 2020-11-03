Rosendale pulls ahead in U.S. House race

Republican Matt Rosendale leads Democrat Kathleen Williams in the latest election results for Montana's lone U.S. House seat.
With 54.7% of precincts reporting, Rosendale had 52.9% of the votes, a 22,008 vote advantage, to Williams' 47.07%. There were 371,656 votes counted at 11:15 p.m. with Flathead County still uncounted. Flathead has the second most Republican voters in Montana.
"It's been a pleasure traveling our state and talking to voters about the issues that matter most to them and working to earn their trust, and their vote. It would be an honor to represent the people of Montana and we will continue to watch the results come in throughout the rest of the evening," Rosendale said at 10:30 p.m. "It is my sincere hope that the people of our state will see fit to allow me to represent them in Congress."
As the polls closed, Williams addressed the public on Facebook.
"I'm excited for the ballots to be counted, but as you know, we're used to this process taking some time to make sure every voice is heard," Williams said. " So please, hang in there with me, could be a late night."
The results were expected to seesaw throughout the night, but Rosendale was starting to pull away.
October public polling showed Rosendale leading but not beyond the margin of error. One unknown was who Libertarian voters would back. For the first time in several years, the race for Montana’s lone U.S. House seat didn’t attract a candidate from the Libertarian Party, but in 2018 the Libertarian candidate drew more than 14,000 votes.
The campaign messages of Rosendale and Williams were strikingly different. Rosendale pushed to nationalize the race, proclaiming his loyalty to President Donald Trump and never missing a chance to namedrop Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Regaining control of the House appeared out of reach for Republicans regardless of the outcome of the Montana race.
There was a slew of Republican out-of-state visitors supporting Rosendale on the campaign trail, including Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Tea Party favorite, and Donald Trump Jr.
Williams scarcely mentioned the House Speaker and was indirect in her criticisms of Trump. But she was concerned Montana lacked the tests to curb the spread of COVID-19 and called for a nationally-coordinated response, a criticism that fell squarely on Trump’s performance. The thin supply of personal protective equipment for medical workers was a persistent deficiency.
By election day, nearly 400 Montanans had died from COVID-19.
Rosendale persisted in calling for a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, assuring that whoever the replacement was wouldn’t deny coverage to Montanans with preexisting conditions. Support for ACA repeal had been a part of every Rosendale campaign for the last five election cycles.
The Republican advocated for health care options that are cheaper on the front end, but maybe not on the back. He’s an advocate for direct primary care centers where instead of insurance, people pay a monthly fee for minimal services like physicals, medical consultation and a limited extra charge for procedures like stitches.
Another meat-and-potatoes issue for the candidate rooted in the Tea Party movement of 2009, was the elimination of regulations, although no particular one.
“This is something that, again, I look to the business community and listen to them, take their input and get the feedback on what they’re being required to do that’s not having any impact on protecting the consumer or protecting our water, or protecting our air,” Rosendale said regulations in an October interview with Lee Montana Newspapers.
Williams supported improving the Affordable Care Act, which since its creation in 2010 had become an important part of Montana health care. More than 90,000 working Montanans living barely above poverty receive health care through Medicaid Expansion, an ACA component. Williams also wanted to give people age 55 and older the option of buying into Medicare, which for most isn’t an option before age 65.
Both candidates emphasized the need for economic recovery from the pandemic-induced recession, though they did so differently. Rosendale supported businesses fully reopening with civil immunity from being sued over COVID-19 spread. Williams advocated for limiting the virus spread through better testing so that asymptomatic people would know not to go out.
“We need testing that’s going to help us manage this every day in our own homes,” Williams told Lee Montana Newspapers in October. If we know when to check out, we can limit interruptions to businesses and schools and work.”
Both candidates were coming off tough congressional races in 2018 in which the challenge favored incumbents. Rosendale lost to Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester before opting for another attempt at U.S. House. He lost the Republican primary election for U.S. House in 2014, when the race was won by Ryan Zinke.
Williams challenged incumbent Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte in 2018. Gianforte declined a third run for Congress, opting instead for the Montana’s governor’s race this year. Williams could have chosen any statewide race, but stuck to the U.S. House, telling supporters there was unfinished business.
Democrats haven't won Montana's U.S. House seat since 1994. A woman has won the seat only once in the last 78 years.
Rosendale and Williams had similar results against incumbents in 2018. Though Williams set the high mark for Montana Democrats running for U.S. House. Williams set party records for money raised in 2018, with $4.2 million and vote share, 46.2%. Williams set a new fundraising record again this year.
She knew improving her results in 2020 was going to require support from Republican voters, Williams told Lee Montana Newspapers in October.
“Montana votes for the person. I’ve been straight forward. I’ve been consistent. I’ve been a cool head and an analytical mind. And that works for all political stripes,” Williams said in October.
