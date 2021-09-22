Roundup archery deer tags go on sale Oct. 6

For the eighth year, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has scheduled a special archery-only hunt for property in and around Roundup to reduce mule deer populations.

Special tags for the hunt go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5 a.m. on Oct. 6, online or at any license dealer.

FWP has issued 120 either-sex mule deer hunting licenses specifically for the Roundup management season at $10 each for residents and $75 each for nonresidents. The season will run from Nov. 6 through Feb. 15. Each hunter is limited to two special Roundup licenses. The special Roundup licenses do not count toward a hunter’s limit of seven deer B licenses.

The tags are valid only for the special Roundup season and on specific properties in and around Roundup. Hunters must hold a current Montana conservation license, base hunting license and bow-and-arrow license.

In addition, hunters must obtain permission from the Roundup city offices, 34 3rd Ave. W., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The city may assign hunters to appropriate sites.