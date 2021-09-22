Roundup archery deer tags go on sale Oct. 6

For the eighth year, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has scheduled a special archery-only hunt for property in and around Roundup to reduce mule deer populations.
Special tags for the hunt go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5 a.m. on Oct. 6, online or at any license dealer.
FWP has issued 120 either-sex mule deer hunting licenses specifically for the Roundup management season at $10 each for residents and $75 each for nonresidents. The season will run from Nov. 6 through Feb. 15. Each hunter is limited to two special Roundup licenses. The special Roundup licenses do not count toward a hunter’s limit of seven deer B licenses.
The tags are valid only for the special Roundup season and on specific properties in and around Roundup. Hunters must hold a current Montana conservation license, base hunting license and bow-and-arrow license.
In addition, hunters must obtain permission from the Roundup city offices, 34 3rd Ave. W., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The city may assign hunters to appropriate sites.
Last year the 120 special licenses were sold to 84 individuals. Forty-two hunters purchased two licenses each and 36 individuals purchased one license each. Residents bought 102 licenses. Of those, 72 licenses were purchased by people from Billings, Roundup, Acton, Laurel, Shepherd, Worden, Park City, Ballantine or Huntley. The remaining 30 resident licenses were purchased by hunters living as far away as Plains. Hunters harvested 11 mule deer, including six bucks and seven does.
City of Roundup and Musselshell County officials reported that, since the special hunts started, they have noticed fewer complaints of vehicle/deer collisions and aggressive deer in town.