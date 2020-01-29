Roundup student has 'quietly persevered' through life's challenges

Camdin Davis wants to work in law enforcement after he graduates from Roundup High School this spring.

He's had some exposure to police — not through his own actions, but from situations around him.

He has a well-developed idea of the type of officer he'd like to be for people he works with — "someone who understands what they're going through."

Camdin has overcome challenges at home, bouncing between different living situations, and kept his grades up at Roundup High. He's on schedule to graduate.

“He has sort of an internal mechanism that’s keeping him going no matter what’s going on around him,” said former Roundup assistant principal Jim Browning, who now works at Columbus High School and has known Camdin since middle school. “Camdin never had real highs or real lows. You certainly expected real lows, but they just never appeared.”

A growing body of academic research has reinforced that challenges outside of school affect students' performance in the classroom.

“It affects everything,” Browning said. “I don’t know if it’s really measurable, how big of an effect it is.”