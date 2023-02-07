Less snowfall in January has the Missouri River Basin trending below normal for precipitation, with the exception of southern South Dakota, which saw a damaging blizzard.

As a result, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is predicting the 2023 calendar year runoff will be below average into reservoirs like Fort Peck and Sakakawea.

January runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 1.1 million acre-feet, 134% of average. Runoff was above average due to warmer-than-normal temperatures in the upper basin resulting in some snowmelt.

“Despite January’s runoff being above average, we expect 2023 runoff to remain below average,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’, Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “Drought conditions currently exist across most of the basin.”

The 2023 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 21.1 MAF, 82% of average. The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks.

At the start of the 2023 runoff season, which typically begins around March 1, the total volume of water stored in the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System is expected to be 46.0 MAF, 10.1 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple use zone.

Mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is accumulating at near average rates. The Feb. 1, mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 107% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 99% of average. By Feb. 1, about 60% of the total mountain snowfall has typically accumulated. Mountain snow normally peaks near April 17.

The plains snowpack, which typically melts from mid-February into April, is currently above normal. Two to 4 inches of snow water equivalent covers Eastern Montana and much of the Dakotas. Some areas in the central and eastern Dakotas are showing up to 5 inches of SWE.