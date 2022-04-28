Rural Montana jury convicts man of homicide in Winnett stabbing

A Petroleum County jury has convicted a man of stabbing his neighbor to death in Winnett last July.

The 12-person jury unanimously found Andrew John Smith, 29, guilty of deliberate homicide April 21 in the killing of Larry Patterson. The verdict followed a four-day trial, and marked the first homicide conviction in Petroleum County in 25 years.

“The investigation lasted right up until a few days before the trial. It was a nine-month stint that included myself and the [Montana] Division of Criminal Investigations,” Petroleum County Sheriff Bob Cassell said.

Petroleum County reserve deputies arrested Smith on July 15, 2021, the Gazette previously reported, after he stabbed Patterson several times at the Winnett Apartments. Testimony from 20 witnesses during the trial revealed that he stabbed Patterson eight times, according to a press release issued Monday. He attacked Patterson outside of the 78-year-old’s apartment unit.

Patterson drew a pistol and fired a single round that wounded Smith’s left arm. Emergency crews pronounced the retired trucker dead at the scene.

Smith had lived at the Winnett Apartments for several months prior to the murder. Patterson had been a resident there for less than two weeks. During the trial, according to the press release, Smith testified that the fight erupted over Smith’s perception that Patterson was disrespectful and ignored his attempts to be neighborly.

DCI assisted Cassell, whose agency consists of himself, Deputy Sheriff Gary Fitzgerald and four reserve deputies. Assistant Montana Attorney General Thorin Geist also assisted the Petroleum County attorney in prosecuting the case.

“The evidence showed that Mr. Patterson was a peaceful man who enjoyed smoking his tobacco pipe in a chair outside his front door with his dog by his side,” said Petroleum County Attorney Diane Cochran in the press release. “We are thankful the jury recognized that he died trying to protect himself against an unlawful attack by Mr. Smith.”

Smith’s sentencing has not yet been scheduled, Cochran told the Gazette, and her office has not submitted a sentencing recommendation. She will consult with Patterson’s family before making a recommendation. In Montana, a conviction for deliberate homicide comes with the possibility of the death penalty or life in prison.

Smith had previously been convicted for burglary and forgery in Sheridan County, Wyoming, and is currently incarcerated in the Fergus County Jail.

Before the April 21 verdict, the last man to be convicted of homicide in Petroleum County was Robert Sinclair in 1994. The 65-year-old shot a Sand Springs man in April of that year and was eventually convicted of negligent homicide.

