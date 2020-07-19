Rush to permit pipelines crimps development as opponents win in court

“We’ve certainly seen a higher frequency of agencies cutting corners, which I think is reflective of President Trump coming in and, within a week of taking office, announcing that he wants to streamline approvals and reviews for both Keystone XL and Dakota Access," Segel said. "(Trump) has taken a few other steps throughout the past three and a half years to indicate that it's a priority for him to be speeding these and other projects through the system."

And, that's why the approach is "backfiring," she said. "Because the agencies are cutting corners. They’re hell bent on rushing these reviews through the system and then what happens is we see these shoddy assessments that just don’t hold up in court."

And, that's why environmental groups keep winning the decisions, she added.

"For NRDC, our win rate for the cases that have been resolved to date against the Trump Administration is hovering around 90%,” Segel said. “That’s a pretty unprecedented rate against the federal government.”

Along the Keystone XL path in Montana, proponents of the project say it’s become a heat mirage, always shimmering in the future, never solid in the present. Even with construction occurring along the route, there’s still uncertainty.