Rush to permit pipelines crimps development as opponents win in court

Nothing kinks a pipeline like a judge’s gavel.
In a spate of blistering court decisions this month, federal judges dealt blows to both the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.
Dakota Access was ordered shut down and drained of oil while a thorough environmental impact statement is being done — this after already being in operation for three years. Keystone XL was blocked from crucial permitting allowing it to cross beneath rivers and streams.
DAPL’s oil still flows, riding a legal seesaw of orders and stays of orders. The overall trend for court decisions on pipelines, however, has favored the plaintiffs arguing successfully that the federal government has done a slapdash job of environmental review as it fulfills President Donald Trump’s “energy dominance” executive order, of which granting permits for Dakota Access and Keystone XL was a priority.
The U.S. Supreme Court, with two Trump appointees in its conservative majority, issued the Keystone ruling.
There’s disagreement about what those legal setbacks indicate for the future of pipeline development.
“It used to be easier to do a sloppy EIS and get away with it, 10 years ago it would have been easier. Twenty years ago, completely easy,” said Suzanne Mattei, energy policy analyst for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. “The environmental impact statement process requires the consideration of alternatives. It says ‘No. 1, you have to determine what the potential environmental impacts are.’ That’s something there can be all kinds of debate on. The second thing is, you have to look at whether or not the project is needed and whether or not there’s a feasible and prudent alternative.”
What has changed, Mattei said, is that meeting EIS requirements has become more difficult for industry as environmental advocacy groups have become better at producing detailed, science-based arguments about the environment and well-researched arguments about the economy. Courts are recognizing those arguments, even as the government agencies issuing permits don’t.
Legal 'distractions'
The pipeline industry is treating the court losses as distractions, while expecting consumer demand for fossil fuels to determine the future.
“We have certainly seen some recent, high-profile examples of some groups trying to use the courts to delay individual projects and gain attention for themselves or their causes,” said John Stoody of the Association of Oil Pipe Lines. “However, the biggest impact on future pipeline construction will continue to be consumer demand for lower-cost energy. The American public needs and wants affordable energy to make ends meet and lead their daily lives.”
Both Dakota Access Pipeline owner Energy Transfer and Keystone Owner TC Energy are AOPL members. The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily reduced the demand for oil, Stoody said, but the pipeline industry’s expectation is the demand will bounce back and with it a need for pipelines.
Oil’s recovery might not be as easy as shaking the pandemic. The annual average closing price for West Texas Intermediate crude oil, a U.S. oil pricing benchmark, has surpassed $60 a barrel only once in the last six years. Before a 2014 crash, driven by over supply, annual average closing prices were greater than $90 a barrel for four straight years. The earlier prices are what drove the oil boom in North Dakota, Wyoming, and Alberta, where the price of extracting oil and getting it to market is high.
The expense of the getting Northern Tier oil out of the ground has dropped considerably, allowing businesses to continue following a purge of over-leveraged oil operators. But the break-even point is still challenging.
In Alberta, where oil trapped in the Canadian tar sands is mined by dragline and truck, the wait for the Keystone XL pipeline, dating back to 2008, spans the boom and bust of North American crude. The current West Texas Intermediate price of $40 a barrel won’t cover the costs of producing most of Alberta’s crude according to energy researcher Rystad Energy. As reported by The Economist last week, Rystad estimates that 42% of Canada’s oil can be produced at $60 a barrel based on the global benchmark set by Brent Crude, which is usually a few dollars better than the West Texas Intermediate rate. At $40 a barrel, the amount of Canadian oil that can be produced without losing money drops to 16% according Rystad.
In March, it was the government of Alberta, not private investors, that committed $1.5 billion to Keystone XL construction, along with a $6 billion loan guarantee, to “backstop” the pipeline’s construction. Alberta’s economy was already in a five-year slump tied to the late 2014 end of the oil boom.
“Our economy is undergoing the largest contraction since the Great Depression, with hundreds of thousands of layoffs. And on top of it all, our biggest industry has been hammered by the lowest energy prices in decades, thanks in part to the OPEC-Russia price war,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, explained when announcing the Keystone subsidy in March. “We are coping with these enormous economic challenges after five years of stagnation.”
In North Dakota, without DAPL, the price buyers are willing to pay for Bakken crude would decrease as the cost of getting oil to market went up. Already Bakken oil sells for about $8 less than the $40 per barrel West Texas Intermediate price, says that local rule of thumb. State officials expect another $5 reduction if DAPL goes offline. Up to 570,000 barrels of oil course through DAPL daily and would need a way to market.
With DAPL, pipelines have the capacity to carry 1.3 million barrels of oil per day out of the Bakken. Without Dakota Access, pipelines have the capacity to carry just 700,000 barrels per day out of the Bakken. Those figures are from the North Dakota Pipeline Authority, a state agency.
The environmental impact statement ordered by U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg is expected to take at least 13 months. And there’s the possibility the results of the EIS could go against the pipeline. Boasberg’s original order to shut down and drain the pipeline is on hold. North Dakota grain groups have expressed concern about rail congestion, should the number of 100-plus oil car unit trains increase; BNSF Railway says the concern is unwarranted.
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which has fought the pipeline in court for four years, hailed the judge’s ruling as a significant victory. The line crosses under the Missouri River in North Dakota just north of the tribe’s reservation, and tribal members worry a spill could devastate their water supply.
Dakota Access Pipeline owner Energy Transfer said in an email that the “Dakota Access Pipeline has not had any incidents on its 1,200 miles of mainline pipe that is underground. There have been a few incidents, the largest less than 2 barrels, that have occurred on our property that were immediately contained and fully remediated.”
Due diligence
These environmental impact statements, court ordered and done after permits are issued, and in DAPL’s case, after the pipeline has been built and put to use, are not just perfunctory, said Cecilia Segel, an attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Segel, who has worked extensively on the Keystone XL pipeline litigation, said the court-ordered EIS should be taken seriously. In 2017, NRDC was part of a group of plaintiffs that sued over a Keystone XL environmental impact statement done by the State Department, then overseen by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
The State Department had ignored requirements of the Endangered Species Act, and the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act, skipping several required steps. The State Department, “papered over” the errors in its first EIS in its response to the court, Segel said. Consequently, plaintiffs this week sued again.
Segel disagrees with observers who credit better arguments for the legal success of groups like NRDC in pipeline lawsuits. What’s increased are the number of legally required steps being disregarded by the federal government agencies rushing to permit projects. That increase is directly tied to the Trump Administration, she said.
“We’ve certainly seen a higher frequency of agencies cutting corners, which I think is reflective of President Trump coming in and, within a week of taking office, announcing that he wants to streamline approvals and reviews for both Keystone XL and Dakota Access," Segel said. "(Trump) has taken a few other steps throughout the past three and a half years to indicate that it's a priority for him to be speeding these and other projects through the system."
And, that's why the approach is "backfiring," she said. "Because the agencies are cutting corners. They’re hell bent on rushing these reviews through the system and then what happens is we see these shoddy assessments that just don’t hold up in court."
And, that's why environmental groups keep winning the decisions, she added.
"For NRDC, our win rate for the cases that have been resolved to date against the Trump Administration is hovering around 90%,” Segel said. “That’s a pretty unprecedented rate against the federal government.”
Taxing income
Along the Keystone XL path in Montana, proponents of the project say it’s become a heat mirage, always shimmering in the future, never solid in the present. Even with construction occurring along the route, there’s still uncertainty.
It’s budget time in Prairie County and Commissioner Todd Devlin said his southeast Montana community could use the tax revenue Keystone XL has promised for a decade. Roughly 43% of Prairie County is non-taxable federal land, as is another 6% that is state land.
“We are struggling, struggling, struggling with our tax base. We are struggling to make things meet,” Devlin said. “What the taxable value would have done for this county, rough estimates, it would have increased the taxable value by three times.”
Devlin looks up the pipeline route and sees several rural Montana counties with the same financial challenge.
— Bismarck Tribune reporter Amy R. Sisk contributed to this report.
