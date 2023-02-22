“Rust,” the Western film that halted production after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set in October 2021, will resume filming this spring at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Livingston, said co-executive producer Carter Boehm on Wednesday.

“This is going to be a fantastic movie, and we can’t wait to pick it up and finish it,” said Boehm. “I think it’s going to be an awarding-winning film.”

“Rust” features actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who accidentally shot Hutchins on set during filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Baldwin still faces involuntary manslaughter charges with a possible 18-month prison sentence for the death of Hutchins.

“Yes, Alec Baldwin will be in town,” said Boehm. “The film is a memoriam to Halyna, and her widower Matthew Hutchins is executive producer.”

Livingston native Boehm, and his Montana-based film ranch partners Richard Gray and Colin Davis, issued a news release Wednesday on their decision to resume production of “Rust” in Park County, Montana.

"The unyielding passion and dedication of the entire ‘Rust ‘production team to honor Halyna’s vision has deeply moved us,” read the release. “We’ve learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many. We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film."

“I am deeply grateful to Richie, Carter and Colin for the invitation to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana,” said “Rust” film director Joel Souza, in the news release.

The Yellowstone Film Ranch opened two years ago near Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa in Pray, Montana, a small town near Livingston. The Western-style film ranch features nearly 30 structures and buildings, such as a saloon, bank, church, livery, jail and tobacco shop.

Boehm said “Rust” will be the eighth movie filmed and produced at the Yellowstone Film Ranch. Other flicks filmed at the Montana film ranch include “The Old Way,” with Nicolas Cage, and “Murder at Yellowstone City,” with Richard Dreyfuss, Zach McGowan, Thomas Jane and Gabriel Byrne.

Boehm said the plan is to employ about 70% of extras and crew from Montana, and especially from Park County, for the continued film production of “Rust.”

“There is a lot of talent here,” said Boehm. “That’s very important to us — to hire locals when possible. The film ranch is bringing a lot of people to the community, and they are buying hotel rooms, catering and spending money in town at bars and restaurants.”