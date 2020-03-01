Ryegate rancher honors family, Musselshell River valley's early pioneers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sims

Just across the driveway from the old cabin and Toronado is another historic structure, a long, narrow log and stone barn. The log portion is believed to have been built about 1876 or 1878. The rock portion of the barn, which utilized local sandstone from nearby cliffs, was built in the late 1880s.

The structure is featured in the book, “Hand Raised: The Barns of Montana,” by Chere Jiusto and Christine Brown.

The barn was already there when John and Mary Sims moved from Philadelphia to the ranch in 1887. The ranch helped Sims establish himself as a “wealthy cattleman” and sheep rancher, according to the Billings Gazette. Sims and his wife later moved to Billings and invested in property such as the Babcock building and also held stock in the Yellowstone National Bank.

The newspaper reported that when the Simses sold their 40,000-acre ranch in 1906 the sale price was $150,000. That’s about $4 million in today’s dollars. At the time it was reportedly the largest tract of land ever sold at one time in the county, which back then was in Fergus County.

Drought