Ryegate rancher honors family, Musselshell River valley's early pioneers

A walk around Jess Garfield’s ranch, a mile east of Ryegate, is a walk through local history.
Six buildings on the central Montana ranch are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In addition, Garfield has a collection of graying stacks of fence posts, retired hand-dug windmill-driven wells, and oddities like a homemade three-wheel bicycle. Each possess a story.
The property hugs Highway 12 in the Musselshell River valley, about a mile east of Ryegate, the seat of Golden Valley County. Cottonwoods 4 feet thick stand at the back of the homestead along an old irrigation ditch. Their branches shade a variety of abandoned equipment. Barely visible underneath one is a deteriorating wooden wagon. Scattered here and there are rusting iron hay rakes, discs, a towable road grader and a large foot-propelled grinding stone.
Tucked away in a garage behind a camper is a doctor’s old buggy. Next to the garage stands a small shed once used as an ice house. As a youngster, Garfield said he would be set adrift on one of the ice blocks with an oar to help herd other chunks to shore.
The property squats at the junction of two gullies — one on each side of the Musselshell River. Garfield claimed those gullies were once main thoroughfares for bison as they migrated across the landscape.
Settler
The 82-year-old retired rancher and his wife, Nicky, live on the property. But the land formerly sheltered one of the first white settlers in the region, John T. Sally, who began filing land claims as early as 1883, when Montana was still a territory.
Garfield said a cabin built of thick pine logs along Highway 12 was the original Sally home, erected in 1852. Other accounts put the date at 1855. Either way, that’s very early in Montana’s Euro-American history — only about 50 years after Meriwether Lewis and William Clark trudged through the country looking for a water route to the Pacific Ocean. The dates are also close to the 1851 signing of the first Fort Laramie Treaty, in which that area of the Musselshell was designated Crow, Blackfeet and Assiniboine country.
In 1862 Sally filed in St. Louis for water rights to mine gold in the Musselshell Valley, according to the National Register form compiled in 1980. It wasn’t until 1882 that Sally gave up mining and settled at the current ranch location to try farming. Only a year later the valley was too crowded for the pioneer, so he sold the land and reportedly moved to Alaska. One can imagine Sally would be upset 13 years later when the Klondike gold rush sent thousands of prospectors to Alaska.
Features
Sally’s cabin has two doors on the west side, each with a notch to shoot a firearm through. On the south side, the gun port is for firing from a kneeling position. On the north, the port is for firing while standing. The ports were filled with chunks of wood when not in use. As another safety measure, a latch string for the doors could be pulled inside when the occupant was home.
At one time the cabin’s interior walls were covered with white plaster, and the space between the logs was stuffed with a mixture of grass, horse manure, mud and bentonite, according to the National Register nomination form.
Five roofs covered the cabin, starting with sod. The existing roof features boards attached with what Garfield said were handmade and sharpened square nails. Tin now covers the boards.
Toronado
Additional bedrooms were added to the cabin at some point. That addition is where Garfield now stores a dusty and fading 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado, the initial year the cars were built. Toronados were the first front-wheel drives produced in the United States in 30 years. Versions of the auto in prime condition are now selling for as much as $26,000.
Although a house for mice now, Garfield still gets many offers for the auto but refuses to sell. Maybe because he has fond memories of driving the car at full throttle. The unusual revolving speedometer tops out at 130 mph.
Sims
Just across the driveway from the old cabin and Toronado is another historic structure, a long, narrow log and stone barn. The log portion is believed to have been built about 1876 or 1878. The rock portion of the barn, which utilized local sandstone from nearby cliffs, was built in the late 1880s.
The structure is featured in the book, “Hand Raised: The Barns of Montana,” by Chere Jiusto and Christine Brown.
The barn was already there when John and Mary Sims moved from Philadelphia to the ranch in 1887. The ranch helped Sims establish himself as a “wealthy cattleman” and sheep rancher, according to the Billings Gazette. Sims and his wife later moved to Billings and invested in property such as the Babcock building and also held stock in the Yellowstone National Bank.
The newspaper reported that when the Simses sold their 40,000-acre ranch in 1906 the sale price was $150,000. That’s about $4 million in today’s dollars. At the time it was reportedly the largest tract of land ever sold at one time in the county, which back then was in Fergus County.
Drought
The rest of the ranch’s history is a microcosm of the area. A portion of the land was later sold to the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railway Co. as a right of way for its new railroad through the valley. In 1908, the National Register form says, a company official came up with the name for the town of Ryegate along the rail line after seeing a “fine field of rye” on the former Sims ranch.
The land was then sold to a North Dakota land corporation that subdivided the property for sale to emigrants. That attracted the Victor Schaff family, German immigrants from North Dakota, who arrived in 1910. Drought broke the Schaffs in the 1920s, and they lost the property to the bank in 1923.
Eventually Harry Henton, who moved to the region in 1911 from Minnesota, gained title to the property. His daughter, Emmy Lou, married Ford Garfield. Ford was almost 8 years old when his father Jesse Garfield, Golden Valley County’s first sheriff, was mortally wounded by a homesteader. That’s how Jess Garfield, named in honor of the grandfather he never knew, came to own one of the most history-filled properties in Golden Valley County.
Caretaker
Jess has added his own signature to the place. Inside the barn, next to the tack room, a decaying raccoon’s hide is nailed to the wall, a project now long forgotten. With a collection of Garfield’s saddles is an old pair of buffalo hide chaps, the brown hair patchy, that he earned by roping and holding a steer when he was only 5 years old.
Built as broad and stout as a bear, Garfield is proud of his ranching heritage. He used to rodeo, riding broncs and bulls, which led to numerous injuries.
“So far I’ve had over 500 broken bones,” he said, a twinkle in his eyes and a half-smile creasing his grizzled beard. “You know, just normal.”
He has been struck by lightning twice. The first time all of the skin on his body peeled off, according to his wife, Nicky. It hasn't been that long since the outline of the yoke of the shirt he was wearing that day finally faded from his skin, she said.
The second time he was with Nicky when lightning lifted their truck into the air and tossed it. Nicky noted that when Jess proposed to marry her he said life with him would never be boring. “He was right,” she said.