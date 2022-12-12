Safety tips for recreating on the ice

Now's the time everyone can walk on water, just remember to be careful. Here are some reminders:

• Plan ahead … check the weather for changing conditions, tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to return, and plan to bring a friend for company and safety.

• Anglers and other recreationists should be familiar with the water body they plan to fish or recreate on.

• If you have even the slightest doubt about the safety of the ice stay off it and keep pets away from it as well.

• Blue or “clear” ice is usually hard. Watch out for opaque, gray, dark or porous spots in the ice that could be weak, soft areas. Ice also tends to thin more quickly at the shorelines.

• Note areas on the ice that look “different” usually are. Many times, thinner areas of ice (caused by springs, gas pockets, sunken islands, points, etc.) have a different color or look to them. Use extreme caution or stay away from these areas.

• Test the ice ahead of you with an ice spud bar or an auger.

• Watch for pressure ridges. These are areas of open water or thin ice where the ice has cracked and heaved due to expansion from freezing.

• Don’t leave children or pets unsupervised.

• Lakes and ponds do not freeze at the same thickness all over. Some ponds have windmills to aerate water for fish survival, and ice may be thin near these areas.

• Moving water — rivers, streams and springs — weaken ice by wearing it away from underneath. Avoid going on ice on rivers and streams, or where a river or stream enters a lake, pond or reservoir.

• Carry a pair of ice picks (long spikes on a heavy string around your neck). If you break through the ice, you can use the spikes to grip the ice and pull yourself out of the water.