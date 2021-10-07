Sage grouse team holding public listening session

The Montana Sage Grouse Oversight Team announced it is hosting the first of several listening sessions on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 2–4 p.m. in Capitol Room 455 as well as virtually.

In the six years since the the Montana Sage Grouse Program and MSGOT were created, this will be the first opportunity for stakeholders and the public to provide input and feedback on: 1) the work of the program since its establishment in 2015; 2) where things currently stand with the program; and 3) what opportunities may exist moving forward.

To request virtual meeting information to participate in the meeting, contact Emily Moran at EMoran@mt.gov or 406-444-2613.The meeting will be recorded and available for any interested parties that are not able to attend. Additional webinar-style presentations on the Sage Grouse Program are being developed. The meeting agenda is on the MSGOT website.

The MSGOT oversees implementation of Montana's Sage Grouse Conservation Strategy by the Sage Grouse Habitat Conservation Program. Individual MSGOT members also implement Montana's Sage Grouse Conservation Strategy through their respective agencies and programs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0