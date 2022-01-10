Scars linger for Native children adopted out under government's forced assimilation plan

Others were coerced to make unimaginable decisions. Violet Blake, an Oneida from Green Bay, Wisconsin, had two aunts, both single mothers, who told about how they were forced by social workers to give up infants in order to keep their older children.

"For our young Indian women, it was an exceptionally hard time where they were really taken advantage of," White Hawk said. "It was the beginning of us becoming a commodity for the adoption industry."

Some children were physically and sexually abused. Kirk Crow Shoe, 57, a Blackfoot from Canada, refers to his adoptive father, now deceased, as a "serial pedophile." For the parents whose children were taken away, it increased problems such as alcoholism.

A grassroots movement was initiated in the late 1960s in the Fort Totten Reservation of Spirit Lake (then known as Devils Lake), North Dakota, to stop Native adoptions. Its years of efforts would ultimately lead Congress to pass the Indian Child Welfare Act in 1978. While many view that as the end of the adoption era, Native children are still three times more likely to be placed in foster care than white children, according to a 2017 report by the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges.

'Love doesn't provide identity'