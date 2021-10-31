Scavengers may play sanitizing role in controlling disease spread, study finds

“A little humility about coexisting with nature would come in handy,” he said.

Coyotes can be shot year-round in Montana and are sometimes targeted by ranchers and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services to reduce depredation on livestock, especially sheep.

While acknowledging the role of scavengers in a healthy ecosystem, Gail Keirn, legislative and public affairs specialist for the USDA-APHIS-WS National Wildlife Research Center in Colorado, said her agency attempts to focus on “specific animals causing damage in very limited areas.”

Paradox

The study highlights paradoxes for ranchers and wildlife agencies. Should ranchers reduce predator control efforts on lands near infected elk populations to lessen the likelihood of brucellosis transmission to their cattle?

The study pointed out: “there was a high probability (88%) that ranches with active scavenger reduction have slower removal time of abortion materials, potentially exposing those ranches to higher spillover risk given the same background rate of brucellosis prevalence in elk.”

Recognizing the fallout such findings may trigger, the researchers acknowledged the complications.