School-aged child care programs to get most of $50M from Montana relief fund

There's still $8 million earmarked for any child care provider licensed with the state, and another $2 million headed to regional organizations like the HRDC7 in Billings that provide outreach and support.

Another $10 million will be provided for in-home services for children with special needs or health issues related to the pandemic.

“We know that we have families that are at risk or vulnerable … and yet parents still have to work,” Palagi said.

The money has to be used by the end of 2020.

Organizations that provide child care have reported an increased cost of doing business, much like K-12 schools, Palagi said — including paying cleaning costs, providing personal protective equipment, and increasing staffing to create smaller and more isolated groups of kids.

Their in-person services are in high demand, but again, like schools, they face a balancing act of ensuring safety, serving kids, and making the financials work.

Brian Dennis, who leads the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County, said that his organization has spent an additional $1,000 per month on cleaning at the Bair Family Clubhouse during the pandemic.