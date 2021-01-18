School bus parade welcomes home Wyoming COVID survivor after treatment in Billings

Tammy Hoffman, another former longtime transportation department employee, is one of those who loves and adores Wood. She came to the parade to visit her friend.

“I hadn’t talked to her,” Hoffman said, her voice cracking. “It makes me cry. I got to hug her and it was just the best hug. I told her we didn’t know if she was going to make it. She was one sick lady.”

The sickness came upon her unbelievably quickly.

“My son, who is an EMT, got a call from my husband,” Wood said. “He said, ‘Your mother is totally unresponsive. She’s not communicating with me at all. Please come over and check her out.’

“He came over, and I wasn’t doing well, so he threw me in his car and took me to the emergency room here. They discovered I had COVID and flew me to Billings.”

There were many sleepless nights for the family, Foster said. On Nov. 11, she got a call from her mother’s doctor at 3 a.m., asking if she was OK with her mother being put on a ventilator.

“This virus has no discretion, no bias, no timing,” Foster said. “It just does what it does. It’s evil. It destroys the body, it eats the muscles, it takes your memory, it takes all your physical functions. It does not care what time of day or night it is.”