School COVID-19 cases continue steady increase in Montana

The degree to which the report sheds light on that issue is debatable; some schools have recorded significant per-student increases, but it’s unclear whether spread is attributable to a school setting or outside circumstances.

Some school administrators have argued that data in previous reports has had errors, portraying a slow rise in cases as inaccurately steep. Department of Health and Human Services officials have said the report is a “work in progress.”

What is clear is that the pandemic has affected schools regardless of size or geography. Thirteen colleges and 275 K-12 schools or school systems have now recorded positive cases in the state.

Kalispell’s public school system, which does its own reporting in addition to the state report, had 24 active cases and almost 300 students or employees quarantined as of Oct. 13; the state report listed 61 total cases this school year between the district’s two high schools and middle school.

Terry’s public schools, located in the tiny Eastern Montana town just off I-90, have recorded 14 student cases and a staff case.