School COVID-19 cases continue to rise during widespread Montana increase

Positive COVID-19 cases continued to increase in both Montana universities and K-12 schools, according to the state's most recent accounting of how many students and school employees have caught the disease.
As most universities and schools have opened with at least some in-person classes, preventing isolated cases from popping up in schools has proved impossible. Officials have said that preventing those isolated cases from becoming wider outbreaks is essential for keeping buildings open.
The update represents a five-day backdated snapshot of the pandemic's effects on Montana schools, leaving a lag when comparing the figures to daily COVID-19 figures released by state officials. Since Sept. 26, the state has averaged 320 new cases per day, including a record 429 cases Thursday.
For most of the 161 schools and universities that have been linked to a COVID-19 positive — an increase of about 40 from last week's report — cases can be counted on one hand.
Statewide, the K-12 student positive total rose to 302, up 114 students from last week. The K-12 staff positive total rose to 131, up 40 from last week. The university total, which doesn't report differences between students and staff, rose to 344 cases, up 143 cases from last week.
But there are more concerning pockets.
In Roosevelt County, where cases have spiked in the last two weeks, Poplar middle and high school reported a combined 18 student and 3 staff positive cases, a 16 cases increase from last weeks' report for the Class B school district.
Flathead High added five more cases to brings its total to 25. The school had a jump of 19 cases in last week's report, the largest one-week spike for a school so far. Kalispell Middle School doubled its cases to 12 total in Wednesday's report, but no other school in Flathead County reported more than six cases.
Figures in Yellowstone County remained relative low per school. But the number of cases unassigned to a school continued to increase, obscuring the effect of dozens of cases on the schools students attend and employees work at.
Cases that are "under investigation" — the term that the state report uses for reported positives that haven't been assigned to a school — jumped from a total of 45 in last week's report to 64 in Wednesday's report.
Notably, many of the cases from last week's report appear to have remained unassigned. In Yellowstone County, the total number of student positives only from 38 to 42, while staff positives rose from 11 to 21. Neither increase would account for all of last week's unassigned cases, much less any new cases that were quickly assigned.
The report includes other, smaller discrepancies. For example, Arrowhead Elementary in Billings was assigned only one case in Wednesday's report after being assigned two cases in the previous reports. That comes after Arrowhead's principal disputed how last week's report characterized the timing of cases at the school.
Because of that and other school-by-school discrepancies, the Gazette is not immediately reporting the full regional list of school-level figures.
Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Jon Ebelt acknowledged that the report is a "work in progress," in a statement emailed in response to questions about unassigned cases and inconsistencies.
Because the report uses information from local public health officials, discrepancies should first be pointed out to those officials, who would then work with DPHHS to reconcile the figures.
"We know that many local public health officials are dealing with a tremendous amount of work at this time with contact tracing in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community and schools," Ebelt wrote. "Their first priority always is to conduct contact tracing ahead of reporting data to DPHHS, as is should be... we know that local public health and school officials are doing an excellent job of informing their communities and school districts as cases are identified as they occur."
University flagships in Bozeman and Missoula both reported significant increases. Montana State University added 40 cases to bring its school year total to 99, while the University of Montana added 54 new cases to bring its total to 126.
Montana Tech continued to have the highest total caseload on a per-student basis, recording six new cases and 52 total.
In Billings, Rocky Mountain College recorded its first cases with three in Wednesday's report. Montana State University Billings recorded 12 new cases, bringing its total to 26. Yellowstone Christian College recorded two new cases, bringing its total to three.
