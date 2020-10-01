School COVID-19 cases continue to rise during widespread Montana increase

In Roosevelt County, where cases have spiked in the last two weeks, Poplar middle and high school reported a combined 18 student and 3 staff positive cases, a 16 cases increase from last weeks' report for the Class B school district.

Flathead High added five more cases to brings its total to 25. The school had a jump of 19 cases in last week's report, the largest one-week spike for a school so far. Kalispell Middle School doubled its cases to 12 total in Wednesday's report, but no other school in Flathead County reported more than six cases.

Figures in Yellowstone County remained relative low per school. But the number of cases unassigned to a school continued to increase, obscuring the effect of dozens of cases on the schools students attend and employees work at.

Cases that are "under investigation" — the term that the state report uses for reported positives that haven't been assigned to a school — jumped from a total of 45 in last week's report to 64 in Wednesday's report.

Notably, many of the cases from last week's report appear to have remained unassigned. In Yellowstone County, the total number of student positives only from 38 to 42, while staff positives rose from 11 to 21. Neither increase would account for all of last week's unassigned cases, much less any new cases that were quickly assigned.