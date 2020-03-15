School districts, parents, large employers scramble to cope with school closures

"The first thing we want to do is make sure the buildings are safe, and if there are any students that have special circumstances, that we look to meet those needs," Upham said.

On Monday, building administrators and custodial staff will report to work, but that all other staff would remain home unless they receive an update from his office saying otherwise.

In Billings SD2, breakfast and lunch will be offered at a curb-side kiosk for parents or students to receive in a "grab-and-go" type system, Upham said. The meals are available at three sites to all children up to age 18 free of charge.

The meal pickup locations include: Castle Rock Middle School at 1441 Governors Blvd; Riverside Middle School at 3700 Madison Ave; and Lewis and Clark Middle School at 1315 Lewis Ave.

Breakfast pickup times are from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch pickup times are from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If a parent has a dietary needs form on file they are asked to contact Elizbeth Terrel at elizabeth.terrel@sodexo.com to notify her which site they will be picking up from and what the dietary need is.

In Hardin, School Districts 17H and 1 are also closed for at least three days.