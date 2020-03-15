School districts, parents, large employers scramble to cope with school closures

Billing School District 2 officials met Sunday afternoon just as Montana Gov. Steve Bullock ordered the statewide two-week closure of public K-12 schools statewide due to the danger of spreading COVID-19.
Within a few minutes of the order, Billings Catholic Schools announced it also would be closing schools until further notice.
“We’ve been preparing for this for the last three weeks,” said Billings Catholic Schools superintendent Shaun Harrington. On the possibility of the closures possibly stretching on for weeks, he said, “We can go as long as we need to.”
Anticipating the possibility of school closures, officials from large Yellowstone County employers like Billings Clinic have been planning for days on how to help employees with child care.
Billings Clinic, with hundreds of employees, is making child care accommodations for clinic staff and first responders, said Jim Duncan, president of the Billings Clinic Foundation. Many staff will also be working from home, he said.
St. Vincent Healthcare is also “actively working on options to best support our staff during this rapidly changing environment,” said Lynn Ratcliff, director of communication and marketing for the SCL Health Montana Region.
SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham encouraged the public to check the school district's website and Facebook page for updates. A robocall would be going out to parents, Upham said.
"The first thing we want to do is make sure the buildings are safe, and if there are any students that have special circumstances, that we look to meet those needs," Upham said.
On Monday, building administrators and custodial staff will report to work, but that all other staff would remain home unless they receive an update from his office saying otherwise.
In Billings SD2, breakfast and lunch will be offered at a curb-side kiosk for parents or students to receive in a "grab-and-go" type system, Upham said. The meals are available at three sites to all children up to age 18 free of charge.
The meal pickup locations include: Castle Rock Middle School at 1441 Governors Blvd; Riverside Middle School at 3700 Madison Ave; and Lewis and Clark Middle School at 1315 Lewis Ave.
Breakfast pickup times are from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch pickup times are from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If a parent has a dietary needs form on file they are asked to contact Elizbeth Terrel at elizabeth.terrel@sodexo.com to notify her which site they will be picking up from and what the dietary need is.
In Hardin, School Districts 17H and 1 are also closed for at least three days.
“Unfortunately, we are not immune to its (COVID-19) effects and it has reached our front door, said Superintendent Eldon C. Johnson.
The school board will meet Monday “to discuss the short and long-term impacts to our school system,” Johnson said. “Please note, as of this moment, there are still no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Big Horn County. However, this can change at any moment.”
On Sunday, officials from the surrounding Crow Reservation called for all those who traveled recently outside the reservation for events like basketball tournaments to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“This has a tremendous impact on our students and staff throughout the entire district and we wish to honor and support that decision,” Johnson added.