School shutdown for COVID-19 could stretch longer than two weeks in Montana

Montana public schools are shuttered through March 27. But the two-week shutdown could last even longer during what Billings Public Schools superintendent Greg Upham called "historical times."

Some states, like Washington, where COVID-19 shows signs of community transmission, have already instituted longer closures. Guidance to schools from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls for shutdowns of a few days to four to eight weeks, depending on the severity of the situation.

OPI spokesman Dylan Klapmeier said OPI officials talked with officials in Gov. Steve Bullock's office about the possibility of a longer closure. They said there were no plans to add time on, but that it could happen in the future.

"I think everyone realizes that we've only begun this in Montana," said Klapmeier about measures to combat the outbreak.

Dennis Parman, the executive director of the Montana Rural Education Association who previously held an OPI post, said that he could see the closure extending, as did several school superintendents from around the state.

“At least at the local level, I can see it expanding past two weeks," he said.

He also acknowledged that clarity might be hard to come by.