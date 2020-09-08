Schoolyard stockyard: Escaped cattle graze on lawn at Montana school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana City School might have saved a buck on lawn mowing this week.

A small group of cattle moseyed on to the rural school's athletic fields Tuesday, having slipped through a gap in a local rancher's fence and discovered a culinary appreciation for the school's lawn care.

"We've had black bear on the property, we've had deer, elk, we've had horses," Montana City superintendent Tony Kloker said. "This was the first time the cows showed up."

The K-8 district, located about halfway between Helena and Clancy, isn't alone in adventures with wildlife and livestock. Bozeman High School had a black bear actually enter its building in 2019; two years before that, a student at Hawks Home Elementary near Ekalaka was looking for insects when he came face-to-face with a 90-pound mountain lion in a culvert, according to a report in the Ekalaka Eagle newspaper.

Wildlife and animals often come up as a side note during talks about school safety. Schools are required to have safety plans, but dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has largely blotted out other conversations this year.