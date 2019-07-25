A man who fell into the Main Boulder River in Sweet Grass County on Wednesday has still not been found after almost two days of searching.
Multiple agencies continued to search along a stretch of the Main Boulder River Thursday near the Fourmile Campground for the man who fell in while he was fishing.
The man's fiancee saw him fall into the water Wednesday while he was fishing. She called in the incident at around noon. Responders began searching the area that day sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The search was called off Wednesday when it grew dark and resumed Thursday morning, said Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg.
The sheriff described the missing man as a 50-year-old Montana resident.
The search is focused along the banks of the river near the Fourmile Campground.
According to a press release sent out by Ronneberg later Thursday afternoon, ten responders from the Sweet Grass County Search and Rescue returned to the area at 9 a.m. Thursday for an all-day search. The man had still not been found when the release was sent around 4 p.m.
A backpack and hat that belonged to the man were found “close by” to where he had fallen into the river. Ronneberg said that during searches, officials look for pieces of clothing or identifying items fallen out of pockets.
Ronneberg said it’s “been quite a few years since we lost a fisher in the Boulder River.”
A swift current along with a waterfall roughly 100 yards downstream of where the man went into the water have created safety concerns that have limited the search, Ronneberg said.
"It's too dangerous" to put people or boats into the water, Ronneberg said.
The waterfall has about six tiers spread out over roughly 200 yards with an elevation drop of around 300 feet, the sheriff said.
The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office responded to the area Wednesday and was soon followed by Sweet Grass County Search and Rescue. Drones were used as searchers worked along the shoreline and wranglers from a local dude ranch looked along the banks downstream of the waterfall.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue also provided underwater cameras and lights.
Additional help from Stillwater County has been requested for the search Thursday and Friday. Thursday's search was expected to end at dark if the man had not been found. Searches then plan to resume Friday morning.