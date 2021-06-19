Search continues for teen missing in Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area

Crews are searching the lake in the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area for a 19-year-old man who went missing in the water Friday.

Rangers with the National Park Service were called to the Barry’s Landing area north of the Wyoming border around 4:30 p.m., according to a statement from NPS, after getting word that the man went under the water and did not come back up.

They searched for the missing teen by boat and along the shoreline, with assistance from the Lovell Fire Department, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Department and Big Horn County Search and Rescue. The search was called off at 1 a.m. due to low visibility, and did not resume until later Saturday morning.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and a U.S. Water Rescue Dive Team out of Billings has joined in the effort.

“Our NPS team is working round the clock with our partners to locate the missing swimmer. Our thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends of our missing swimmer,” Acting Superintendent Raymond McPadden said in the statement provided by NPS.

The statement also reminded visitors to the area that those aboard all vessels, including paddleboards, canoes, kayaks and rafts, are required to wear a life jacket. Life jackets are highly recommended for all swimmers in the canyon. In 2018, a boating accident in the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area resulted in one person going to the hospital and three others drowning.

