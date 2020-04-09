Search continues in Park County for missing teen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Searchers gathered again Thursday morning to continue looking for Res Windham, the missing 15-year-old boy last seen Tuesday night going for a run in the small Paradise Valley community of Emigrant.

Searcher volunteers were asked by the Park County Sheriff's Office to meet Thursday morning at the Emigrant General Store to participate in a grid search over a large area.

"Thanks to all who have reached out. Please continue to keep Res and his family in your thoughts and prayers," Sheriff Brad Bichler wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

More than 100 volunteers have joined with the sheriff's office search and rescue, according to an update posted by the sheriff on Facebook at about 1:30 p.m.

Bichler also said that despite the expiration of the initial Missing and Endangered Person Advisory, the search for Res was ongoing.

The MEPA was issued shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

"Res went for a run at 7 p.m. last night and hasn't been seen since, he was last seen in Emigrant area of Montana," the advisory said.

Windham didn't have his cellphone or any money on him, and has no history of running away, according to an informational poster sent out with the advisory.