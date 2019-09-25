After back-to-back grizzly bear attacks last week in the Gravelly Mountains, a wildlife official said that an Ohio archery hunter survived an attack on Tuesday in the same region.
The injured hunter, who was not identified, told Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens and Madison County Sherriff’s deputies that he was walking through blow-down timber when he was attacked by a bear from close range. During the incident, the man reportedly fired multiple shots at the bear from a handgun, aiming at its head and chest, until it left. FWP is investigating the scene of the attack to find out if the bear was injured by the hunter.
The man was able to meet up with three other members of his hunting party and get medical attention, eventually being transported to the Ruby Valley Medical Center in nearby Sheridan where he was treated and released. FWP provided no details on the extent or location of his injuries. The hunter is reportedly in his late 30s.
Tuesday’s attack happened between the Coal Creek drainage and the Eureka Basin Road, about eight miles south of where three other hunters were injured last week in two separate grizzly bear maulings. The hunter was aware of grizzly bear activity in the Gravelly Mountains, according to the FWP news release.
Two New Mexico hunters injured in the first attack on Sept. 16 were treated and released in Ennis. A Washington man injured later the same day was due to be released from a hospital in Butte last Friday. The encounters happened about 11 hours apart and within a mile of each other in the Gravelly Mountains south of Ennis.
FWP wardens and Forest Service law enforcement were able to begin their investigation into the latest mauling as they were already in the Gravellys on Tuesday concluding their investigation into the attacks that happened last week. They notified other hunters and campers in the area of the most recent attack and conducted an initial search for the possibly injured bear in connection with that incident. That search will continue this week.
"It is a serious assignment" looking for a possibly injured bear, said Morgan Jacobsen, FWP Region 3 Information and Education Program manager. "It requires multiple personnel for a variety of safety reasons."
FWP wardens are requesting that people stay out of the Coal Creek and Twin Springs area while the search for the bear continues. One member of the Ohioans' hunting party was escorting wardens to the site of the attack.
A helicopter flight and three days of ground searches did not turn up any grizzlies in the area of last week's attacks.
"At this point there's no evidence it was the same bear involved," Jacobsen said.
The areas where the bear maulings have occurred are not close to where a temporary closure was enacted earlier this month after cattle died from eating poisonous plants and grizzlies fed on the carcasses. That was in the Tepee Creek and Lobo Mesa area of the Gravellys.
You have free articles remaining.
Grizzly bears are currently listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. As the geographic range of grizzly bears expands in Montana, the density of bears within that range is also increasing. Management authority for grizzlies rests with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, which works closely with FWP. As grizzly populations become more dense and widespread, conflicts with humans will likely increase.
Bears are especially active during the fall months as they seek protein- and calorie-rich foods in preparation for hibernation. This is also when many archery hunters are in the field. Grizzly bear attacks on humans are most common in surprise close encounters. The archery season is often a time of bear encounters as hunters are quietly stalking through the woods.
FWP reminds all recreationists to be cautious when in bear country. Some recommended practices for avoiding dangerous encounters with bears include:
• Be prepared and aware of your surroundings.
• Carry and know how to use bear spray.
• Travel in groups whenever possible.
• Stay away from animal carcasses.
• Follow Forest Service food storage regulations.
• If you encounter a bear, stop. Back away slowly and leave the area.
For more information on bear safety, visit fwp.mt.gov/fishAndWildlife/livingWithWildlife/beBearAware. For more information on grizzly bear management in Montana, visit igbconline.org.