Search for Cody man missing in Wyoming canyon enters 3rd day
Search for Cody man missing in Wyoming canyon enters 3rd day

Michael Alan Shotts

CODY, Wyo. — Rescuers on Tuesday were still looking for a Cody man missing in a canyon since Saturday.

Park County Search and Rescue found a truck and two dogs belonging to 50-year-old Michael Alan Shotts in Shoshone Canyon on Sunday.

There was no other sign of Shotts as of Tuesday, the Cody Enterprise reports.

Shotts was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a yellow ball cap. He posted on Facebook on Saturday night to ask friends about a type of snake he had found.

Anyone with information about Shotts' whereabouts may call the Park County Sheriff's Office at (307) 527-8700 or (307) 754-8700.

