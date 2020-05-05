Search for Cody man missing in Wyoming canyon enters 3rd day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CODY, Wyo. — Rescuers on Tuesday were still looking for a Cody man missing in a canyon since Saturday.

Park County Search and Rescue found a truck and two dogs belonging to 50-year-old Michael Alan Shotts in Shoshone Canyon on Sunday.

There was no other sign of Shotts as of Tuesday, the Cody Enterprise reports.

Shotts was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a yellow ball cap. He posted on Facebook on Saturday night to ask friends about a type of snake he had found.

Anyone with information about Shotts' whereabouts may call the Park County Sheriff's Office at (307) 527-8700 or (307) 754-8700.

