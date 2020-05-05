Search for Cody man missing in Wyoming canyon enters 3rd day

CODY, Wyo. — Rescuers on Tuesday were still looking for a Cody man missing in a canyon since Saturday.
Park County Search and Rescue found a truck and two dogs belonging to 50-year-old Michael Alan Shotts in Shoshone Canyon on Sunday.
There was no other sign of Shotts as of Tuesday, the Cody Enterprise reports.
Shotts was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a yellow ball cap. He posted on Facebook on Saturday night to ask friends about a type of snake he had found.
Anyone with information about Shotts' whereabouts may call the Park County Sheriff's Office at (307) 527-8700 or (307) 754-8700.
