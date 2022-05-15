Searching for ghosts: Rock art hides in Montana high desert

About 470 years ago, a Native American painstakingly carved a shield-bearing warrior into the shady side of a towering sandstone cliff.

The shield is almost perfectly round, as is the etched warrior’s small head above. Below the shield sprouts an image similar to an upside-down cane – probably a leg. The leg is red, the head maroon.

Emblazoned across the warrior’s shield is a scene that’s been depicted elsewhere. Two animals emerging from a center hole opposite of each other in a V-like form. The animals’ eyes and the hole are painted green. Archaeologists have interpreted the depiction as bears arising from a den, an animalistic rebirth.

Warriors

It was appropriate to view this depiction in the springtime, when nature is coming back to life. It wouldn’t be until after leaving the petroglyphs that the significance of the faded imagery would be revealed. Online research, an interview with archaeologist Larry Loendorf and the enhancement of a friend’s photograph of the rock art widened my perspective.

“The bear hibernation cycle describes an event pattern imbued with symbolic meanings that begins with the bear’s ability to cross the liminal boundary between the land of mortals and the Land Beyond, the land of the nature deity and deceased ancestors,” wrote Lynda McNeil in her research of the Ute Indian bear dance.

Archaeologists classify such depictions of shield-bearing warriors as ceremonial in style, as compared to biographical ones that tell a story. Ceremonial style rock art is “thought to have been used as part of vision quest activities,” wrote David Moyer in his 1999 graduate thesis at the University of Montana.

At Weatherman Draw, Loendorf has worked with specialists in DStretch digital imaging that enhances rock art.

“We have stuff where you can’t see anything on the rock,” he said.

So far, his investigations have identified 75 shield bearers in 35 different localities in the Weatherman Draw area.

Search

To see an artist’s aged depiction in the remoteness of Montana’s Weatherman’s Draw added to the appeal. The faded rock art is not easy to find, despite several journeys made into the area of sandstone hoodoos, water-scoured draws, juniper and sagebrush. Given the weathering that rock receives in such a harsh landscape, it’s amazing there’s any petroglyphs (etchings) or pictographs (paintings) left to see. But the image is there, and next to it is another, and another, and more fragments of lost art below and to the side indicating the importance of the site.

“The main panel has four with legs, and between the legs are independent shields,” Loendorf said. “There’s stuff to the left, too, including a figure with a top knot like it’s tied up in a ponytail on top of its head.”

Next to the bear-den shield is an equally sized shield with what appears to be the full outline of a grizzly bear in profile, its humped shoulder apparent. The bear faces left.

“Bears were associated with the supernatural and recognized during ritual by most prehistoric cultures throughout the northern hemisphere, and with many Northern Plains groups the bear was considered special and was often associated with medicine bundles and curing,” Mavis and John Greer wrote in their report “Bear Imagery in Central Montana Rock Art.”

In Montana, the Greers divided bear motifs into bodies and paws. They counted 54 bear bodies statewide, seven of which were outlined. So this cliff etching is extremely rare in Montana.

“It’s very much a Kiowa symbol and also a Crow symbol,” Loendorf said.

For me, it was strange that after about 20 years of searching the Weatherman Draw area for these petroglyphs, portions of which are also known as Valley of the Shields or Valley of the Chiefs, a friend finally led us to them about a week before I was scheduled to give a talk about grizzly bears. Like the ancient artists, my mind was focused on bears as my body soaked up the warm spring sun.

Fremont

My former colleague Lorna Thackeray wrote in 2004 about Bureau of Land Management archaeologist Glade Hadden investigating a prehistoric site in the same area. There, he found a small piece of pottery he identified as Fremont in nature, along with a finely crafted rock-lined fire pit.

The Fremont hunted and farmed an area stretching from eastern Nevada to western Colorado and from southern Utah as far north as Idaho and Wyoming. Evidence of Fremont culture has been dated to about 2,000 years ago, ending with their disappearance about 500 years ago. At about the same time the Fremont disappeared from the archaeological record, a widespread drought occurred along the Colorado River.

“Could finds near Bridger indicate that at least some people holding onto Fremont cultural traits moved north?” Thackeray wrote. Or were they traded artifacts?

"Why were they here?" Hadden asked. "This is 300 miles from the Fremont heartland."

Then he speculated that “a combination of environmental factors and aggressive newcomers may have resulted in a move north and a visit to southern Montana,” Thackeray wrote.

Loendorf believes the region was a wintering site for Native Americans, rich with game and to this day scarce of snow. The rocks would provide shelter from the winds and hold the winter sun’s warmth.

Shields

The large shields represent a time before Native Americans encountered horses. Once horses were available, large shields were unnecessary and cumbersome.

Why depict shields at all?

“One of the most popular theories about the cultural origins of shield bearing warriors involves the Shoshone,” Moyer wrote in another paper, titled “Examining variation in shield bearing warrior rock art.”

“The Shoshone might have obtained the motif through interaction, presumably warfare, with the Fremont on the way to the Northern Plains,” Moyer added, referencing previous research.

Comanche, Hopi and Ute tribes also drew the shield motif, suggesting the popularity or potency of the subject.

“The large, round, body-sized shields display pure personal power,” Thor Conway writes in his book, “Painted Dreams: Native American Rock Art.” “The highly individual designs adorning each shield testify to the owner’s dream – his source of identity and power. These shields tend to eclipse the warriors, who barely emerge from behind the protective discs.”

Who?

In Weatherman Draw, which Loendorf has explored over the course of 50 years, the most recent archaeological theory is that the images dotting the landscape were made by 10 different tribal groups, including the Crow whose reservation is just to the east of the region.

“Some of the ones in Weatherman Draw are of particular interest because we think they were made by the Kiowa,” Loendorf said.

The latest hypothesis, he added, is that the Kiowa were descendants of the Fremont who were reborn in what is now Yellowstone National Park before moving to the Black Hills. That would date their pictographs to about A.D. 1300.

The shield warriors are also made in a style similar to those found in Wyoming at Castle Gardens near Riverton, which also has one of the best examples of the bear motif on a shield, Loendorf said. There, the sandstone was first smoothed before an image was inscribed and painted. That technique is found in about four to five other places in Montana, he said.

“As a result, it gets a bit more complicated in terms of sorting it out,” he added.

After so many years and trips searching for the shield warriors, now what? Well, that’s the beauty of Weatherman Draw. No matter where I’ve trekked, I have always found pictographs, what appear to be old animal traps, and spectacular views of the surrounding Pryor and Beartooth mountains. The gullies and cliffs, each as individual as a fingerprint, are also subjects of awe highlighting another bond that modern hikers can share with ancient people and their ancestors.

The trip made me realized that sometimes the fun comes in the search, not just in the discovery.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.