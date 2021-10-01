Seattle man killed in rollover crash near Lame Deer

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Rosebud County early Wednesday morning.

Rosebud County Coroner Stephanie Hein identified the man killed as 29-year-old Jesse Miller Reno, from Seattle. She said he died from blunt force trauma.

The two were traveling eastbound in a Ford van along Highway 212 east of Lame Deer, according to a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol. The van, driven by a 22-year-old woman from Mukilteo, Washington, drifted to the right side of the road around 5:15. She overcorrected, and crossed over both lanes to the left before leaving the highway.

The van went into a ditch and overturned, coming to a stop on its wheels. The driver was taken to St. Vincent Healthcare for treatment in Billings. The passenger died at the scene.

The wreck occurred near mile marker 50 on Highway 212, according to MHP, and both travelers were wearing seat belts. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not suspected to be factors in the crash.