Second death attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — A second person has died from complications of the coronavirus in North Dakota, state officials said Monday.
The victim was a woman in her 80s from McHenry County in north-central North Dakota. She had underlying health conditions and acquired COVID-19 through community spread.
Health officials also said Monday that 11 additional people have tested positive for the cornavirus, bringing the state to 109 cases.
North Dakota's other death came last Thursday, when Roger Lehne, formerly of Mahnomen, Minnesota, died at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Fargo on his 93rd birthday.
Gov. Doug Burgum said Sunday he has requested a major presidential disaster declaration as the number of cases continues to increase.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte on Sunday amended a confinement order for people coming into the state from out of the country or from states with widespread community cases. The original order issued Saturday said people must stay at home for 14 days after arriving in North Dakota.
The amended order removes the quarantine requirement for those who already had returned but requires it for all current and future travel. Workers who are exempt from the order include those working health care, law enforcement, agriculture and energy.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.