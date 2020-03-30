Second death attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — A second person has died from complications of the coronavirus in North Dakota, state officials said Monday.

The victim was a woman in her 80s from McHenry County in north-central North Dakota. She had underlying health conditions and acquired COVID-19 through community spread.

Health officials also said Monday that 11 additional people have tested positive for the cornavirus, bringing the state to 109 cases.

North Dakota's other death came last Thursday, when Roger Lehne, formerly of Mahnomen, Minnesota, died at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Fargo on his 93rd birthday.

Gov. Doug Burgum said Sunday he has requested a major presidential disaster declaration as the number of cases continues to increase.