Second highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in Montana; 4 new deaths reported

The increase in almost 500 cases reported over the previous week came from increased reporting in 19 of the state's 56 counties. Of those counties, Murphy said that six counties — Deer Lodge, Rosebud, Flathead, Roosevelt, Missoula and Yellowstone — made up 75% of the increase in reported cases.

"Increases in all of these areas were significant," Murphy said.

Yellowstone County, for example, was up 125 cases reported over the previous week.

"It's really important for us to look at the epidemiological data because it tells us a lot about where we have been, and gives us an understanding of where we might go, and thus allows us to put together some strategic planning to help prevent disease, prevent undue suffering and prevent even deaths" said Dr. Gregory Holtzman, the state's medical officer.

Holtzman added that COVID-19 deaths recently made it into the top 10 causes of death this year in Montana, surpassing motor vehicle fatalities.

In talking about the issue of motor vehicle fatalities, Holtzman called it a top public health concern in Montana and something for which preventing suffering and death has led to laws, public education and other efforts spanning years.