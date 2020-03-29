Second Montanan dies from COVID-19; newspaper reports third death; state case total at 161

"This situation also exposed others to COVID-19 and, as such, we expect there could be other positives," the press release says.

These cases may be the first in the state associated with a retirement home or assisted living facility. Visitation to the Marias Heritage Center has been ended, a surveillance and containment strategies had begun, according to the press release.

On Sunday, the state listed five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Toole County. They included a female between the ages of 10 and 19, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s.

Gallatin County gained an additional five cases on Sunday. Gallatin County has the most cases in the state with 62, which accounts for 38% of Montana’s total.

Yellowstone County is next at 26, followed by Missoula County at 11 with two new reported cases. Lewis and Clark County remains at 10.

Silver Bow County added one additional case for a total of nine by Sunday; Flathead County is now up to eight.

Deer Lodge County reported its first case of COVID-19 Sunday — a woman in her 40s.