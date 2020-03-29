Second Montanan dies from COVID-19; state case total up to 161

Another Montanan has died from COVID-19, bringing the statewide death total to two.

The most recent death occurred Saturday evening, according to a press release issued Sunday by the Madison County Public Health Department.

The deceased was a Madison County resident, but no other information about the person was shared in the press release.

In a statement emailed to statewide media, Governor Steve Bullock offered his condolences.

“I’m saddened to hear that a second Montanan has died from COVID-19. No matter in which community we live, the impact of each loss of life has a ripple effect all throughout the state and serves as a reminder of how serious this disease is. Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and community of this Montanan," Bullock said.

Four people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in Madison County with 44 test results returned, according to the county.

The confirmed Madison County cases include a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s, and a man and a woman in their 70s. The most recent Madison County confirmed positive case was described as a woman in her "senior years" who had direct contact with another person with COVID-19.