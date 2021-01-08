Second Trump impeachment unlikely, impractical, Montana lawmakers say

“We’re 13 days away from an inauguration. If you want to take the temperature up further in this country, and start to undermine a peaceful transition of power, particularly after we just certified Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States last night, then yeah,” Daines said. “If you want to take about impeachment, talk about 25th Amendment, that only takes the temperature up. We’re just 13 days away from an inauguration. So, I just don’t see that as constructive at the moment. My message would be ‘both sides need to lower the temperature’ and remind ourselves we live in the greatest country in the world.’”