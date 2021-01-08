Second Trump impeachment unlikely, impractical, Montana lawmakers say

As some Congressional Democrats call for removing President Donald Trump from office, Montana’s delegation isn’t on board.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, said Thursday that impeachment proceedings would further divide the nation. Rep. Matt Rosendale issued a press release calling impeachment a “media stunt.”
“We’re 13 days away from an inauguration. If you want to take the temperature up further in this country, and start to undermine a peaceful transition of power, particularly after we just certified Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States last night, then yeah,” Daines said. “If you want to take about impeachment, talk about 25th Amendment, that only takes the temperature up. We’re just 13 days away from an inauguration. So, I just don’t see that as constructive at the moment. My message would be ‘both sides need to lower the temperature’ and remind ourselves we live in the greatest country in the world.’”
A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, said Thursday, that Trump’s time in office would end before Congress could act. Biden will be inaugurated Jan. 20.
“Senator Tester doesn’t see a realistic path to removing the president from office before the inauguration,” said spokesman Roy Loewenstein.
Rosendale's press release read: “I oppose impeachment as well as other methods of denying President Trump his lawful term in office. Efforts to impeach or remove the president are media stunts drawn from left-wing fever dreams. January 20th will mark the transfer of power to president elect Biden.”
The Associated Press reported Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a San Francisco Democrat, was meeting with her caucus today to discuss impeachment. Pelosi and incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, asked Vice President Mike Pence and the president’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, forcing Trump from office, which would transfer power to Pence.
In the past week, Republicans have joined Democrats in calling Trump’s behavior reckless and blaming him for fomenting the seditious mob that assaulted the House and Senate on Wednesday.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr, one of Trump's most loyal defenders, said Trump committed a “betrayal of his office.” Politico reported that in a statement issued to the online news site, Barr said Trump orchestrated a mob to pressure Congress.
The assault stemmed from a long-planned protest rally at which Trump repeated false claims that the election was stolen from him before instructing supporters to march on Congress. The march turned into a riot in which Trump supporters took control of the House and Senate chambers, smashed windows and trashed offices. Five people died, including a Capitol police officer. One woman was shot to death by police.