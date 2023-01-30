Section of Yellowstone River near Livingston reopens after damaged bridge removed

LIVINGSTON — A closure on an 8-mile section of the upper Yellowstone River has been lifted now that a damaged railway bridge near U.S. Highway 89 has been removed.
The Highway 89 Bridge fishing access site, which was part of the closure, has also reopened to public access.
The river closure extended from Mayor’s Landing FAS to Sheep Mountain FAS. It's been in place since July after significant flooding damaged the railway bridge, causing a safety hazard. In August, demolition experts collapsed the structure so it could be torn apart.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brett French
Montana Untamed Editor
Montana Untamed editor for the Billings Gazette.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today