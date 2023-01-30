 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Section of Yellowstone River near Livingston reopens after damaged bridge removed

Abandoned railroad bridge

An abandoned railroad bridge that parallels Highway 89 over the Yellowstone River has been removed and the stretch of river and nearby fishing access site reopened.

 Brett French

LIVINGSTON — A closure on an 8-mile section of the upper Yellowstone River has been lifted now that a damaged railway bridge near U.S. Highway 89 has been removed.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Highway 89 Bridge fishing access site, which was part of the closure, has also reopened to public access.

The river closure extended from Mayor’s Landing FAS to Sheep Mountain FAS. It's been in place since July after significant flooding damaged the railway bridge, causing a safety hazard. In August, demolition experts collapsed the structure so it could be torn apart.

Flooding along the Yellowstone has moved downstream, as seen in this video of the Yellowstone River where it meets the Bighorn River east of Billings. 
