A man driving a semi hauling gravel died Wednesday afternoon after a train hit the semi while it was crossing railroad tracks near Culbertson.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Jacob Ayers said that the driver, who was in his late 30s, was traveling westbound on Highway 2 and turned left on an unknown southbound county road near mile marker 651. The semi was hit by the train shortly after it turned as it traveled across the tracks.
The occupants in the train were not injured, Ayers said.
You have free articles remaining.
A witness reported the crash around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with MHP and the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office responding shortly after.
MHP is investigating the incident.