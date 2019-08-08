The driver of a semi hauling a flatbed trailer full of hay died in Phillips County near Malta Thursday evening after it overturned after taking a sharp turn, according to Montana Highway Patrol.
The semi was traveling north on Highway 191 about 35 miles north of Malta when it fell on its side after taking a turn too fast, MHP trooper Jeff Kent said. It started on fires in the crash. It's not clear what killed the man who was driving.
The semi, which was believed to be delivering hay to a local farm, was severely damaged by the fire.
The driver was seriously burned, Kent said. An autopsy has been scheduled in Phillips County. The semi will be removed and inspected at a later date, Kent said.
A nearby homeowner called the crash in around 4 p.m., with MHP arriving around 5:30 p.m. Kent said that when he arrived on scene, the vehicle fire was contained by fire departments from nearby towns. A majority of the hay in the trailer was still smoldering, but fire crews were working to extinguish the flames. Grass around the semi was also burned.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, Kent said. It's unclear if the driver was wearing a seat belt.
MHP, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office and fire crews from nearby towns responded to the crash.