Semi splits in two, lands in river and spills toilet paper in crash east of Red Lodge

A crash Monday morning south of Belfry left the tractor of a semi in the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River and toilet paper strewn across the road.

The driver of the semi apparently lost control while approaching an S-curve on the icy surface of Montana Highway 72 and struck the end of a bridge guardrail near where the semi's tractor and trailer were connected.

The collision separated the trailer and the tractor. The tractor, with the driver inside the cab, went through a barbed wire fence, down a snowy embankment and into the river where it landed with its wheels down.

The driver had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital, according to a press release from Red Lodge Fire and Rescue.

The trailer had been carrying toilet paper, which spilled across the road in the crash. The crash left the trailer positioned in a way that narrowed traffic down to a single lane.

The semi tractor did leak an estimated 100 gallons or less of diesel fuel into the water, according to Carbon County Disaster and Emergency Services.

Red Lodge Search and Rescue is a mostly volunteer organization out of Red Lodge that operates as a division of Red Lodge Fire and Rescue, which includes firefighters, search and rescue and EMS.