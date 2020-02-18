Semi splits in two, lands in river and spills toilet paper in crash east of Red Lodge

A crash Monday morning south of Belfry left the tractor of a semi in the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River and toilet paper strewn across the road.
The driver of the semi apparently lost control while approaching an S-curve on the icy surface of Montana Highway 72 and struck the end of a bridge guardrail near where the semi's tractor and trailer were connected.
The collision separated the trailer and the tractor. The tractor, with the driver inside the cab, went through a barbed wire fence, down a snowy embankment and into the river where it landed with its wheels down.
The driver had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital, according to a press release from Red Lodge Fire and Rescue.
The trailer had been carrying toilet paper, which spilled across the road in the crash. The crash left the trailer positioned in a way that narrowed traffic down to a single lane.
The semi tractor did leak an estimated 100 gallons or less of diesel fuel into the water, according to Carbon County Disaster and Emergency Services.
Red Lodge Search and Rescue is a mostly volunteer organization out of Red Lodge that operates as a division of Red Lodge Fire and Rescue, which includes firefighters, search and rescue and EMS.
The search and rescue group was called down to the crash Monday morning because they had both the specialized equipment and experience necessary for the water rescue needed to get the driver out of the cab of the semi.
Wearing dry suits and connected to ropes, rescuers went into the river and brought the driver back to land. Photos from the rescue show water about halfway up the wheels of the cab.
It was essentially an all-hands-on-deck situation, said Amy Hyfield, a public information officer for Red Lodge Fire and Rescue.
The water was knee-deep up to the semi. Rescuers were wary of the slippery rocks, cold temperatures and large amount of potentially dangerous debris in the water, including the truck's bumper, Hyfield said.
Other agencies responded as well, including Belfry Fire, Bridger EMS and the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, bringing the number of people who responded to about 20.
The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The poor road surface conditions appear to have played a significant role in the crash, Trooper Andrew Barbera said.
"Anywhere basically south of Joliet over the past couple mornings has been re-glazed, re-iced in the early mornings," Barbera said. "It was essentially a solid sheet of ice."
The semi driver is from out of state, and Barbera said the driver indicated he was unaware of the curve in the road he was approaching before he lost control of the vehicle trying to negotiate it.
The semi was northbound and at one point was in the southbound lane of traffic before it went broadside and struck the guardrail.
Based on the mix of disturbed and undisturbed snow along the path the tractor took, Barbera said it appeared the tractor was airborne at least part of the way, and likely was in the air as it went into the river.
The trooper estimated the semi tractor traveled 75 to 80 feet after the collision, and was about halfway across the river when it came to a stop about 25 feet from either bank.
A driver traveling behind the semi before the crash reported the crash to county dispatch, Barbera said.
Speaking Tuesday afternoon, the trooper said he believed a wrecking company was still working to remove the tractor from the river. The operation might result in another partial closure of the road to make way for equipment, he said.