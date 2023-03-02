One year after a federal court ruled the political districts of Montana's utility commission were unconstitutional, the state Senate has proposed a controversial redraw that saps the voting power of Montana’s largest cities by breaking them up.

Lawmakers facing a pass-or-perish Friday deadline for non-revenue bills, approved new political districts for the Public Service Commission. The districts approved would, for the first time in at least 20 years, split the state’s largest cities into two districts.

That split sparked objections on the Senate floor about breaking up “communities of interest,” meaning communities with common policy concerns. Splitting up communities is largely regarded as a gerrymandering tool.

“I want to encourage all my colleagues to look at this map and look at how it splits communities,” said Janet Ellis. “...I want you to consider before you vote on this bill today, if this is the best way to draw five districts, I don't believe this map is the best choice for our state.”

The political districts of the PSC, the state’s regulator of monopolies, are the only political districts drawn by the Legislature.

The job of drawing legislative and congressional districts belongs to the independent Districting and Apportionment Commission. That commission as a rule avoids splitting up communities. Montana is one of 24 states that address communities of interest directly, according the non-partisan Brennan Center for Justice. In Montana, keeping communities of interest whole is the guideline for drawing political districts.

Several lawmakers voting in favor of the PSC map spoke strongly about keeping communities of interest in tact over previous year as Districting and Apportionment Commission drew new legislative districts based on 2020 Census population data.

The senator responsible for the map, Keith Regier, a Kalispell Republican, told the lawmakers Thursday they were under no obligation to keep cities whole. Regier said cities were better off divided.

“By using House districts, major cities like Missoula, Kalispell, Billings and Bozeman are split. You might think that's a disadvantage, but not really,” Regier told his peers. “That gives them the advantage of being represented by two commissioners.”

The map Regier produced days before the transmittal deadline and weeks after the public’s opportunity to comment on the matter, relies on Montana’s 100 state House districts as a foundation. There are 5 PSC districts, each in Regier’s map has 20 state House districts.

If Regier’s map passes the Senate and House, it would replace a map proposed by Montana Secretory of State Christie Jacobsen in February 2022 in response to a lawsuit brought by voters in late 2020.

The voters, including two from Gallatin County, and one from Flathead County, argued that the state’s PSC district map, which the Legislature hadn’t redrawn in two decades, were so out of balance in population that the “one person, one vote” right of the 14th Amendment wasn’t being enforced. The state’s least populated district, which included the Hi-Line region, had 53,000 fewer people than its most populated district, which included Bozeman and southwest Montana.

The PSC regulates monopolies, more specifically the state’s largest utilities NorthWestern Energy and Montana Dakota Utilities. In that capacity, the PSC affects the household budgets of more than 400,000 Montana utility customers. Those customers are legally recognized as “captive,” meaning they lack the free-market choice of shopping around for a better deal. The commission is charged with ensuring captive customers have reasonably priced, reliable electric and natural gas service, while utilities receive a fixed rate of return.

A federal panel of three justices accepted Jacobsen’s map, which adhered to the Legislatures’ previous practice of not dividing counties when drawing PSC districts. By default, the whole-county policy also kept cities intact. By shuffling four counties, Jacobsen’s map brought the five PSC districts within of a 5.5% population difference. The U.S. Supreme Court had previously accepted a 10% difference as constitutional.

However, the judicial panel comprised of Ninth Circuit Judge Paul Watford and U.S. District judges Donald Molloy and Brian Morris, made one change to Jacobsen’s map. The justices kept the Blackfeet Reservation in a single district. In doing so, justices reasoned that the Blackfeet, as a community of interest would have more votes in a single district to advance their interests.

The voters who sued had proposed a map with the largest difference in population being 1.5%, but also split counties. Regier on Thursday said that his map would also balance the districts with a 1.5% difference or better.

Legislators frequently become PSC candidates after terming out. A PSC post pays better than $112,000 a year with no experience required. A lawmaker who does two four-year terms on the PSC retires with a substantial state pension.

Before approving Regier’s map on a 29-21 vote, lawmakers rejected an amendment that would have cut the number of PSC seats from five to three.

“If we change this, I don't know where all the old, termed-out legislators will go to go to work,” said John Esp, a Big Timber Republican. “So I think we ought to leave it just the way it is.”

Esp’s was wry joke that drew brief applause.

The PSC has been dominated by Republican candidates for more than 12 years, but not for a lack of Democrat-leaning voters. Former Republican Commissioner Roger Koopman, for example shares the win column with top ticket Democrats like U.S. Sen Jon Tester and former Gov. Steve Bullock in the southwestern PSC district anchored by Bozeman and Gallatin County, which tops the state in Democratic votes. Current Republican Commissioner Jim Brown won the district in 2020. Democratic votes faded down ballot.

Current Commissioner Jennifer Fielder finished strong in her 2020 race in northwest Montana. Fielder’s district is anchored by Missoula and Missoula County, which was second in the state for Democratic voters in 2020 and the largest community in the district.