Smith River bonus point system

Legislation discussed on Tuesday wasn’t aimed only at out-of-state hunters. House Bill 846 would attempt to make it easier for residents to draw a coveted Smith River floating permit by allowing them to buy $5 bonus points prior to the annual drawing.

“This is basically a Montanans first bill,” said Bruce Farling, a Missoula retiree and former executive director of Montana Trout Unlimited, who testified in support of the measure.

In 2021, according to FWP, more than 15,100 people applied to float the Smith River. Those who drew permits or floated with an outfitter totaled about 4,200, a drop because of low water flows in June.

The bill, carried by Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, would not affect the seven outfitters permitted to float the river. They are guaranteed 73 launches spread across the season.

Colin Cooney, a former Smith River ranger who now works for Montana Trout Unlimited, said the bill doesn’t address the problem and would unfairly affect residents who don’t want to pay $5 to buy a bonus point. He also said two times as many residents already put in for permits, compared to nonresidents. Allowing bonus points would dilute out-of-staters from the system, he argued, going against the group’s pro public access mantra.

The bill was passed 17-2 and now moves to the Senate.