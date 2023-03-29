Montana hunters pushed legislators on Tuesday via a variety of bills to limit out-of-staters who they claim are crowding them out.
“We share with nonresidents, but we’re overrun,” Rod Bullis, of Hellgate Hunters and Anglers, testified at a Senate Fish and Game Committee hearing on Tuesday.
For proof, resident hunters have pointed to the statistic that between 2012 and 2022, nonresident hunter numbers increased by 80% as resident hunter numbers fell by 7%.
“An 80% growth curve in 10 years is not sustainable,” said Kevin Farron, of the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers.
Despite the arguments and statistics, members of the Senate Fish and Game Committee tabled three out of the four bills introduced. Although noting some good ideas, some of the legislators indicated they would favor a go-slow approach, such as consideration of the issues in an interim committee.
Clash
The four bills heard on Tuesday would have limited nonresidents through various means such as reducing the number of licenses they can buy, but none were supported by all wildlife groups and all were opposed by the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association.
“This is like shooting first and aiming second,” said Mac Minard, executive director of MOGA, in testimony on one of the bills.
In addition to questions about fairness, opponents noted the bills also have the potential to reduce the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ income, which relies heavily on nonresident license sales for funding. The agency gets no general fund dollars. Just for deer and elk licenses alone, nonresidents contribute 80% of the almost $30 million generated in FWP sales.
But FWP is not meant to maximize profits like a retail store, said Nick Gevock, representing the Montana Sportsmen Alliance. He said legislators shouldn’t always be considering whether FWP would “take a revenue hit” when deciding what to do.
Bills
The most debated measure in Tuesday’s hearings was Senate Bill 525, introduced by Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Bozeman. The measure was a redraft of a bill he had earlier introduced that was altered to “avoid unintended consequences.”
Among other things, the bill would have required only 10% of available licenses and permits go to nonresidents and that any surplus hunting licenses left over after a drawing would have to be shared between residents and nonresidents.
However, the bill never made it out of committee.
“This is a conversation that needs to happen,” Minard said, adding that he is confident that a coalition of hunters and outfitters can work out a compromise.
Also tabled were SB 512 and 520, carried by Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel. SB 520 would have changed how tags for hard-to-draw species like mountain goats and bighorn sheep are drawn to limit nonresident hunters. SB 512 would have limited nonresident antelope, turkey and upland game bird sales to nonresidents.
“The desire on behalf of many bird hunters in Montana to not have to compete for every square inch out there is tremendous, and this addresses that,” Molnar said.
The only measure to survive was SB 533, carried by Sen. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, which would limit the number of days nonresidents could consecutively hunt in the state to 14 days while also rescinding a law that allows out-of-state college students to obtain hunting licenses at resident rates.
MOGA opposed the bill saying that hunters who draw once-in-a-lifetime permits shouldn’t be limited on the amount of time they can commit to a hunt for species like bighorn sheep or moose. If those could be excluded, Minard said MOGA could back the measure.
Farron, of the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, said the effect could be minimal, or it could be terrible if nonresidents chose to all come for the same 14 days.
Noland agreed to modify the bill removing hard-to-get species, and the measure was approved.
Landowners
Meanwhile on the Senate floor, House Bill 635 passed its third reading on Tuesday and now advances to the governor for his signature.
The bill will allocate 15% of the 17,000 nonresident big game combination licenses to a landowner preference pool. Nonresident landowners would need to own at least 2,500 acres to apply, and the bill also incentivizes public access by allowing an additional bonus point for special permit applications should they enroll in a state access program, such as Block Management.
Some outfitters had opposed the measure saying it would decrease the drawing odds for their clients. A few public hunting groups also opposed the bill because it would favor wealthy nonresidents.
The measure was one of several contained in a package of bills pre-approved by hunting groups and MOGA prior to the 2023 session. Those shot down in the Senate Fish and Game Committee were not part of the consensus package, a concern raised by the committee’s chairman.
Tom Kuglin, deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau, contributed to this story.