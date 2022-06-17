Senate passes veteran burn pit health care bill

Veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits and Agent Orange stepped closer to health coverage Thursday as the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved granting free medical care as a benefit to five decades of people who have served in the military.

By an 84 to 14 vote, lawmakers passed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022. Robinson was an Ohio National Guard soldier who died from lung cancer in 2020, a decade after tours to Kosovo and Iraq.

If signed into law, the bill would be the broadest expansion of military health benefits in decades. U.S. Sen Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, carried the bill in the Senate. Sen. Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, wasn’t voting Thursday.

The Department of Defense estimates there are at least 3.5 million veterans potentially exposed, basically everyone who served after Sept. 11, 2001. There are at least 22 different health problems related to burn pit exposure, many not materializing until years later. Then number of Montana veterans exposed to toxic substances is as high as 60,000, or roughly two-thirds of the veterans living in the state today. Montana’s veterans make up 10.6% of the state population, third highest in the nation as a percentage.

“There's always a cost of war and that cost was never fully repaid. So, I've got one question. Are we willing to show these millions of veterans that we have their back,” Tester asked lawmakers before the bill’s passage. “Are we willing to admit that we didn't live up to the promise made to veterans like Will Thompson and Heath Robinson?”

Thompson is a retired Army sergeant who needed a lung transplant because of damage from breathing smoke from toxic burn pits. He testified earlier before the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee about the absences of VA coverage for toxic exposure.

Tester also mentioned Robert Hunter, of Bozeman, a Vietnam veteran who was diagnosed with monoclonal gammopathy of unknown significance, or MGUS, stemming from Agent Orange and dioxin exposure. A precursor to cancer and other medical complications, MGUS has been minimally covered by the Veteran’s Administration, despite being a recognized condition.

The bill now returns to the House, where lawmakers had passed an earlier version with a larger spending package of $30 billion over 10 years. U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Montana Republican, voted against the earlier toxic exposure bill. The House is expected to take the Senate version up next week.

Thursday, President Joe Biden indicated he would sign the bill if approved by the House and Senate. Biden’s son, Beau, a veteran who died from brain cancer in 2016, was exposed to burn pits. Biden called for the passage of the toxic exposure bill during his State of the Union Address. He noted that the bill also allows residents of Camp Lejeune to seek reparations for exposure to toxic water during a 30-year period from 1950 to 1980. Several toxic exposure deaths are associated with the Marine Corps base in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

