NorthWestern Energy’s residential customers as a class would shoulder the largest portion of its proposed rate increases under a partial settlement filed Monday, a week ahead of hearings into the matter.

The utility would collect $81.9 million more from all electric customers than it did prior to October 2022. Gas customers would pay an additional $18.2 million on base costs, though prices are adjusted monthly to cover changes in market price.

The settlement was reached with the Montana Consumer Counsel, Walmart, NorthWestern’s large customer group and federal government agencies within state. Montana’s Public Service Commission will have to accept the settlement as is, or reject the agreement and proceed to set rates. However settlements have determined rate increases for NorthWestern for more than a decade.

Rate cases play out like civil court proceedings. Parties in the case were reluctant to discuss the settlement ahead of hearings which begin next week.

As a customer class, residential electric customers would produce 18.2% more revenue. The business class would see its revenue contribution increase 13.5%.

The settlement doesn’t disclose customer-level rates. NorthWestern Spokeswoman Jo Dee Black said in an email that the impact to the residential customer bills is being modeled and should be complete by the end of the week.

Combined, revenue increases for electricity, natural gas base rates and property taxes would total $100,117,618. However, $31 million of that amount is already being collected as part of an interim rate increase approved last fall to hold NorthWestern over while it made its case for a larger amount.

NorthWestern’s request for higher rates hasn’t gone unnoticed by consumers, who in the weeks leading up to the utility’s rate hearing have been telling the state’s utility regulator, the Montana Public Service Commission, that customers can’t afford an increase, though the settlement amount is expected to be less than that 25% rate hike NorthWestern proposed initially.

“We're already struggling, as you know, with record inflation, and the rate increase will only worsen that,” Jennipha Nielson, of Missoula told the PSC Tuesday. “Montanans are currently choosing between paying their energy bills, buying groceries and medication.”

Nielson focused on the struggles of seniors living on fixed incomes now facing double digit inflation in the utility bills from state-regulated monopolies.

The PSC regulates monopolies, more specifically the state’s largest utilities NorthWestern Energy and Montana-Dakota Utilities. In that capacity, the PSC affects the household budgets of more than 400,000 Montana utility customers, some drawing electricity and natural gas from the same monopoly.

Customers of monopolies are legally recognized as “captive,” meaning they lack the free-market choice of shopping around for a better deal. This is one of the few scenarios in which the government directly determines the prices consumers pay. The PSC is a five-member elected commission. Republicans occupy all five seats.

For the past few weeks, Tuesday morning meetings by the PSC have started with public comments on rates, either in person, or by Zoom.

Bozeman resident Josaphine McMahon said higher utility bills would only exacerbate the financial challenges of living in Montana’s most expensive city. She spoke specifically to the 25% increase in residential rates NorthWestern initially sought. Annually, that increase would have increased McMahon’s utility expenses by $364.

“Point being that this is not an insignificant, insignificant amount of money to me and to many Montanans who work low paying jobs, $364 may not seem super significant for a whole year because the CEO of NorthWestern Energy makes that much in only 25 minutes of work. However, like I said that’s a whole month of net income for me. And for many Montanans (sic) don't believe it's fair for ratepayers or constituents to front the bill for many projects such as the Laurel gas plant, which I deem unnecessary.”

The gas-fired power plant to which McMahon referred, is not part of the general rate case, though the settlement agreement would allow several of the power plants costs, to be folded into NorthWestern’s annual accounting true-up, known as the Power Costs and Credits Adjustment Mechanism, or PCCAM. The settlement expands the purpose of the PCCAM beyond an annual true-up of unexpected costs.

Separate of any costs associated with NorthWestern’s Laurel-area gas-fired power plant, last estimated to cost $283 million, there is an additional $208 million to be paid by customers through an annual accounting true-up known as the Power Costs and Credits Adjustment Mechanism. Those costs haven’t been divided by customer class, but would show up on bills July 1.

There are seven intervening parties in NorthWestern’s general rate case, who are not part of the settlement. Those groups, including several conservation groups, coal power and renewable energy companies, will make their case, while partners to the settlement don’t interact.

The parties that agreed to settle with NorthWestern Energy also reached a settlement with the utilities in 2019, which the PSC accepted.

The interim rate increase that started appearing on customer bills in October allowed NorthWestern to collect an extra $92.2 million for electricity and gas services.

The utility had sought an increase of $120.4 million, which analysts for the Public Service Commission concluded was unwarranted. Roughly half the interim money sought by the company was to cover unexpected costs incurred in the previous state fiscal year.

That interim rate increase meant that a NorthWestern Energy electric customer using 750 kilowatt hours a month will pay $134.28 more for the 12 months from October 2022 through September 2023.

Gas customers have seen an increase in base rates of $5.76 a year. It’s important to note that gas rates are adjusted monthly to accommodate market fluctuations. A base rate increase may be small, but the monthly adjustments for market fluctuations can be as much as 40% higher than prices for the same month in the prior year, particularly in winter months when furnaces click on.

Ahead of the interim rate increase last fall, analysts for the PSC said NorthWestern has been paying more for power from third parties than it has been able to charge customers, which supported in increase in base rates for electricity.

In January customer rates were increased a combined $10,773,307 to cover property tax increases relative to electric infrastructure, while natural gas customers incurred a combined $2,855,048 rate increase to cover rising property taxes on natural gas infrastructure.