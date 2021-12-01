Shaft on gate broke, halting water flow to Madison River; volunteers gather to rescue fish

Because of the drawdown, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has issued a fishing closure along the entire upper river between the dam and Ennis Lake – a section referred to by some fly anglers as the 50 Mile Riffle.

“This closure will remain in place until the issue at the dam is resolved and flows are fully restored to the river,” the FWP statement said, adding that the impacts to the fishery are still unclear.

“Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff and volunteers will be on the river Wednesday moving stranded fish back into the river channel, and NorthWestern Energy staff have advised that it is safe to do so,” FWP said. “Because flows are unable to be restored immediately, it’s likely that cold temperatures will have a greater impact on spawning redds than foot traffic.”

FWP fisheries biologist Mike Duncan addressed the group gathered in Ennis to help with the fish rescue efforts, saying, “We don’t want to exacerbate the problem … by trampling hundreds of viable eggs. Be careful where you are walking.”

He directed the volunteers to focus their efforts on places where fish were stranded in isolated pools at the upper reaches of the river, since tributaries are helping to flows a little higher – 381 cfs – in the Cameron area.