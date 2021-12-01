Shaft on gate broke, halting water flow to Madison River; volunteers gather to rescue fish

The failure of a shaft that dropped a gate on Hebgen Lake Dam is responsible for cutting off water to the upper Madison River early Tuesday morning, according to dam owners NorthWestern Energy.
The problem resulted in a dramatic and fast plunge in river flows from about 650 cubic feet per second to 195 cfs, leaving fish stranded and dying as well as exposing brown trout eggs laid in the river’s gravel this fall.
NorthWestern said the problem interferes with the ability of dam operators to release water, although some water was temporarily flushed over the dam’s spillway. This release increased flows to 248 cfs on Wednesday morning.
The dam’s operators have been working to develop a repair plan, including sending divers in to examine the problem, but NorthWestern did not indicate when water flows may be restored to normal winter levels.
Bob Rowe, CEO of NorthWestern, told a group gathered in Ennis on Wednesday morning that his company’s employees were “really devastated by what’s happened.” The comments were captured on a Facebook post by Madison Foods.
A NorthWestern spokeswoman said the dam's systems are monitored 24 hours a day but the only alert that the flow was diminished comes from a U.S. Geological Survey gauge that alerts the company when flows drop below minimum.
"Though the water level declined rapidly right below the dam, the flows did not drop below the minimum," said Jo Dee Black, public relations specialist. "The situation ultimately had to be validated in person."
NorthWestern will take steps to ensure such a problem doesn't occur in the future, Black said. Meanwhile, the company's first priority is to fix the gate and restore flows, she said.
Mike Bias, executive director of Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, said Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials told him it could be days rather than hours before the problem was resolved.
“The longer flows stay low the stronger the impacts will be immediately and long term,” Bias said.
Chris Guy, assistant leader of the Montana Cooperative Fishery Research Unit, said there is not much literature addressing a drawdown of a coldwater fishery like the Madison River. He cited one review that found “...little is known about the sublethal and long-term consequences of stranding on growth and population dynamics.” Long-term ramifications will be dependent on the amount of fish mortality that occurs, he added. FWP’s annual fish sampling next year will show the extent of the effects, Guy added.
“So, I think we will have to wait until next year to fully understand the influence of the dewatering on the population abundance,” Guy wrote in an email.
Because of the drawdown, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has issued a fishing closure along the entire upper river between the dam and Ennis Lake – a section referred to by some fly anglers as the 50 Mile Riffle.
“This closure will remain in place until the issue at the dam is resolved and flows are fully restored to the river,” the FWP statement said, adding that the impacts to the fishery are still unclear.
“Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff and volunteers will be on the river Wednesday moving stranded fish back into the river channel, and NorthWestern Energy staff have advised that it is safe to do so,” FWP said. “Because flows are unable to be restored immediately, it’s likely that cold temperatures will have a greater impact on spawning redds than foot traffic.”
FWP fisheries biologist Mike Duncan addressed the group gathered in Ennis to help with the fish rescue efforts, saying, “We don’t want to exacerbate the problem … by trampling hundreds of viable eggs. Be careful where you are walking.”
He directed the volunteers to focus their efforts on places where fish were stranded in isolated pools at the upper reaches of the river, since tributaries are helping to flows a little higher – 381 cfs – in the Cameron area.
Brown trout were already in trouble across a large swath of southwestern Montana, according to FWP research revealed in a May Montana Standard story. On the Madison River, brown trout recruitment was poor and fish numbers were below the 20-year average. What’s frustrating is biologists haven’t been able to identify the cause of the widespread decline.
Guy Alsentzer, of Upper Missouri River Waterkeeper, called on Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office to provide leadership on the problem by enlisting FWP and the Department of Environmental Quality to hold NorthWestern Energy accountable for damage to the river while also demanding transparency about what went wrong. He suggested the creation of a separate environmental fund may be necessary to help repair the damage and to keep the regional economy from taking a direct hit.
“The public needs to know,” Alsentzer said. “This is the economic driver for this part of the world.”
Statewide, the fishing outfitting industry generates more than $76.74 million, according to a 2017 University of Montana Institute for Tourism & Recreation Research study. The Madison River ranks third overall in the state for angler visits, behind the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers, respectively.
In a 2020 study of the river by FWP, the agency called the Madison “an iconic fishing destination for trout anglers worldwide,” attracting 207,000 anglers in 2017 with 75% of those nonresidents. A 2020 study by NorthWestern put the amount of individual visitors on the upper river between 203,000 and 245,000 during the summers of 2014, 2017and 2018.
The studies were conducted as FWP has struggled to develop regulations to control what some anglers see as river crowding. A special subcommittee has been established to work on the issue, which includes sporting, conservation and outfitting members.
In 2016 a closure of the Yellowstone River from the Yellowstone National Park boundary 183 miles downstream was instituted by the state for six weeks following an outbreak of proliferative kidney disease that killed thousands of fish. The closure was meant to reduce stress on the remaining fish populations.
An analysis by ITRR found the Yellowstone River alone generated about $70 million in revenue from anglers, based on 2013 figures, and accounted for between 620 and 780 jobs. The closure in 2016 may have caused Park County alone to take a half-million dollar hit to its economy, ITRR speculated.